Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei preps for UK vanishing act with no-show at govt. hearing

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 7/29/2020
Comment (0)

Either Huawei is in a huff or its executives didn't relish another grilling by UK politicians this week. Possibly both.

Asked to attend a Commons Defence Committee hearing, the Chinese equipment vendor apparently said no.

"We were expecting Huawei to join us. Unfortunately, they have declined to be here," said the seemingly bemused Tobias Ellwood, a member of the ruling Conservative Party whose views about the Chinese vendor seem aligned with Donald Trump's – judging by his previous contributions to Twitter.

"This might be connected to the recent announcement in July," Ellwood chortled in reference to the UK government decision to ban Huawei from the country's 5G market. "I am sure they are here in spirit. If not, I am certain they are going to be listening this afternoon."

Based on the previous experience, a session in front of belligerent UK politicians would not have been comfortable.

Last time round, Jeremy Thompson, the vice president of Huawei UK, was made to sweat by references to China's recent trampling of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

If executives at the independent Huawei are free to voice personal opinions, as Huawei insists, then what does Thompson think about the situation in Hong Kong?

After momentary squirming, he declined to share his thoughts (in a public venue, at least).

Deadlock
Nor could Huawei have expected much support from its customers this week. Now the ban is a fait accompli, BT and Vodafone, both present at the hearing, are more interested in finding alternatives than defending Huawei's honor.

US sanctions threatening Huawei's semiconductor supply lines should make no difference to the UK's 5G rollout because Huawei already has sufficient inventory to meet the country's needs, the company has said.

But Scott Petty, the chief technology officer of Vodafone UK, rubbished the logic.

"While it would be possible to use already manufactured equipment, five years is a very long time in our industry and technology evolves very quickly in terms of the performance of units and antennas we deploy as well as power consumption elements," he said.

"We would essentially be locking ourselves into a five-year deadlock on equipment we could use and not be able to take advantage of faster chipsets and lower energy consumption and I think that in a balanced risk discussion that would be difficult to accept."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

At least Petty and Howard Watson, the chief technology officer of BT, are in alignment with Huawei on the disruption that a two- or three-year swap would cause.

Predicting blackouts, service problems, a delay to 5G rollout and other techno misfortunes, they have been granted until the end of 2027 to replace Huawei entirely.

But then, they would say that, wouldn't they? When the government's latest infrastructure project threatens to bulldoze your home, you don't say no problem and politely offer to budge out of the way next week.

Understandably, both operators, which have seen their share prices topple in recent years, are determined to sweat assets and depreciate costs over as long a period as they can.

Bailing out
Even so, Ericsson, which seems bound to replace Huawei in at least part of BT's network, insists a much speedier swap is possible without any disruption.

"I can't get into any definite timelines, but we have been engaged in a number of swaps historically and it will not take five to seven years," said Fredrik Jejdling, the Swedish vendor's head of networks, during a recent conversation with Light Reading. "We can do it a lot faster. We are ready and we have the supply chain and the local service capability to do it."

It might have to. One possibility raised today is that UK parliamentarians amend the date for Huawei's total exclusion to 2023.

"We will comply with the law, but we've been clear that a 2023 date for complete removal would cause significant mobile network outages," said Watson when pressed on what this would mean.

A more sinister outcome is that China orders Huawei to abandon the UK like a boobytrapped building, leaving all sorts of mess behind for operators to clean up.

BT appears to have thought about that. "Our contingency plans are the ability to run equipment we have now independently of Huawei," he said. "If Huawei were instructed to pull out, we would run the network ourselves while we undertook a swap."

Of course, this means BT hasn't been entirely convinced by Huawei's claims to be totally separate from the Chinese state.

If its contingency plan is ever used, no one will be.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE