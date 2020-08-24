Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei cut London finance team in 2019 seeing storm ahead

News Analysis Fiona Graham, Editorial Director, Light Reading 8/24/2020
Comment (0)

Huawei lost almost 20% of its London-based finance team in 2019, as concern over its ties to Beijing escalated, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The paper found the information in annual filings released in August 2020.

In all, headcount fell from 192 a year earlier to 162 by the end of the year.

Weather forecast: Seeing the coming storm, Huawei began cutting staff in London in 2019. (Source: Marc Najera on Unsplash)
Weather forecast: Seeing the coming storm, Huawei began cutting staff in London in 2019.
(Source: Marc Najera on Unsplash)

This followed a period of rapid growth within the team, set up in 2013 to look after the telco's international finances. From 70 employees in 2015, by the end of 2017 the group peaked at 196.

Ironically, says the Telegraph, the London office was created to demonstrate the company was aiming for greater transparency, with fewer ties to the Chinese administration.

Downward spiral
In the meantime, however, things have got significantly worse for the device manufacturer.

The UK has said it doesn't want Huawei kit in Britain's 5G networks, with existing equipment to be removed by 2028.

While there's plenty of time for things to change in the UK, other countries have bowed to US pressure and followed suit, like France.

The US has repeatedly said it believes there are grave security concerns when it comes to Huawei equipment – a charge the firm denies.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Earlier in August, the US tightened restrictions on Huawei, stopping companies sharing software with the firm, and making it harder to get hold of microchips.

"Part of Huawei's global finance team is based in London and its work is Huawei-group focused and so unrelated to Huawei's business in the UK," a spokesman for the company told the Telegraph.

"It helps to manage our financial interests in the 170 countries where we operate and the size of the team will fluctuate annually for any number of reasons."

Watch this space.

Related posts:

Fiona Graham, editorial director, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE