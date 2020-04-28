Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei and InterDigital bury the hatchet

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 4/28/2020
Comment (0)

After slugging it out in the law courts for years, Huawei and InterDigital have agreed to roll back the legal artillery. Announcing a licensing deal this week, the Chinese equipment maker and US patents owner have abandoned all existing litigation. A peace treaty would have held attractions for both companies.

Their war started in 2012, when the Chinese equipment maker accused the patents owner of charging too much for 2G, 3G and 4G intellectual property. Siding with Huawei, a court in Shenzhen, where the company is headquartered, subsequently declared that InterDigital's royalties should not exceed 0.019% of the price of a Huawei product.

InterDigital, unsurprisingly, thought that was laughably low. Its recently published rates start at 0.4% for 3G technology, rising to 0.6% for the new 5G standard. For a $500 smartphone, compatible with 3G and 4G, as well as Wi-Fi and HEVC (a video compression standard), InterDigital would expect a per-unit royalty of $1.15.

Hostilities persisted. Just last year, Huawei asked legal types in Shenzhen to rule that InterDigital was charging too much for 3G, 4G and 5G patents. InterDigital retaliated by filing a claim in the UK, accusing Huawei of violating five patents for those technologies.

The case had not been resolved when the warring companies this week announced their ceasefire. It means they will drop the rate-setting case that Huawei initiated in Shenzhen, plus InterDigital's UK proceedings. Under a new licensing agreement, Huawei will pay to use InterDigital's 3G, 4G and 5G intellectual property, as well as patents for Wi-Fi and HEVC. That deal runs until December 2023.

Regulatory filings indicate the deal is worth about $40 million to InterDigital in annual revenues. Under a previous agreement it was collecting about $68 million a year from the Chinese vendor. Alongside the details of its recently published rates, InterDigital promises discounts for companies signing long-term agreements or making upfront payments. Lower rates can also apply when there are "special market considerations," which could mean business in so-called emerging markets. Huawei may feasibly have qualified under all of these criteria.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Why now? Fighting Huawei in China, where court decisions typically favor Chinese firms, was proving costly for InterDigital, which last year recorded net profit of about $21 million on revenues of $318 million. It would have calculated, too, that Huawei's handset business outside China is in jeopardy as a result of US sanctions restricting its access to Google's software. Huawei itself has acknowledged that US measures wiped about $10 billion off international handset sales last year. Yet Chinese patriotism has buoyed smartphone sales at home. This tilt toward domestic sales would have made InterDigital more willing to negotiate discounts.

Huawei can also claim a good outcome. For one thing, it cuts payments to InterDigital by roughly $28 million, compared with its earlier agreement. If it can salvage its smartphone business in western markets, it will pay rates that InterDigital would regard as low. The risk to InterDigital seems relatively small. Post-COVID-19, China and Chinese companies will be out of favor across much of the western world. But Huawei's current PR offensive shows it is not ready to give up.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE