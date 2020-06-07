Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei alert system raised from amber to red in UK

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 7/6/2020
Comment (0)

What's riskier than "high-risk"? Huawei already carried that unwelcome designation in the UK, but authorities believed they could mitigate any threat by restricting the Chinese vendor's role. With the latest US sanctions, even these limits may be insufficient. If Huawei were a virus, the UK's color-coded alert system would just have switched from amber to red.

Plans for a total Huawei ban are now in the works, according to mainstream press reports at the weekend. The threat level has supposedly been elevated by US efforts to throttle Huawei's supply of components made with US equipment or design expertise, including essential semiconductors provided by Taiwan's TSMC. Because Huawei may now have to revert to equipment from less trustworthy sources, its riskiness is deemed to have grown.

Erstwhile bigwigs in the intelligence community have emphasized those risks. In an article written for the Financial Times (subscription required), John Sawers, the former head of MI6, said the latest sanctions "mean that reliable non-Chinese suppliers to Huawei can no longer work with the company. UK intelligence services can therefore no longer provide the needed assurances that Chinese-made equipment is still safe to use in the UK's telecoms network."

The rationale is spurious. The latest sanctions would not prevent Huawei from using components made with equipment or design expertise that came from any country bar the US. Although few safe non-US options appear to exist, Huawei designs much of its own technology in any case. Long before sanctions began targeting its supply chain, it was effectively barred from dealing with large US operators because of the possibility its products included Chinese spyware.

Existential threat
From the perspective of UK operators that already use Huawei equipment, the real concern is that US sanctions threaten Huawei's survival – or, at least, its ability to provide equipment once its current inventory is exhausted. Huawei seems to acknowledge this in an emailed response to the latest UK developments: "We believe it is too early to determine the impact of the proposed [US] restrictions, which are not about security, but about market position," it said.

The company also drew attention to UK oversight of its products via the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre, a facility that gives the UK government access to Huawei's source code. "All our world-leading products and solutions use technology and components over which the UK government has strict oversight," it said. "Our technology is already extensively used in 5G networks across the country and has helped connect people through lockdown."

Regardless, given the existential threat to Huawei, the UK government and its operators would be foolish not to make plans for a post-Huawei future. Equity analysts at Jefferies, a bank, think Huawei's stockpile of TSMC semiconductors will run out by March 2021. That would make discussion of a ban somewhat academic. "A choice might not be available if recent US industrial policy action leaves Huawei unable to deliver 5G equipment," said Jefferies analysts in a research note.

Huawei's inability to deliver goods beyond March 2021 might also force the government and operators into a hasty swap-out, resulting in service disruption and financial pressure. Enders Analysis, a market-research firm, puts the cost of a nationwide rip-and-replacement job at about £1.5 billion (US$1.9 billion). Spread over several years, that would look manageable. Over a short period, it would be onerous.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Huawei has certainly not played down the potential impact of the latest US measures. During a press conference in mid-May, shortly after the sanctions were announced, Guo Ping, one of Huawei's rotating bosses, depicted his firm as a warplane riddled with bullets, trying not to crash. Previously, it described itself as a seed in a storm.

"We are working closely with our customers to find ways of managing the proposed US restrictions so the UK can maintain its current lead in 5G," said a spokesperson for the company today, less dramatically. "As ever, we remain open to discussions with the government."

Not everyone thinks it is game over for the Chinese vendor. Its huge research-and-development budget could always produce alternatives sooner than naysayers think possible. In the meantime, lawyers will be looking for any loopholes they can exploit in the latest rules. Earlier sanctions cutting Huawei off from US components proved largely ineffective because US suppliers were still able to serve it from non-US facilities.

A change in the US administration could be Huawei's best hope. Projections made by the Economist magazine give Donald Trump only a 10% chance of being re-elected in November. A government led by Joe Biden could always try to mend bridges with China, or at least soften the US stance on Huawei.

"Exposed European operators might take a wait-and-see approach as the issue is embedded into the larger question of US-China relations, which could change following US elections in November," said Jefferies. Huawei will have its fingers crossed.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Huawei ban in UK is surely just a matter of time

If the Chinese vendor were not so technically gifted, it would probably have been sent packing already.

Facebook's boycotters risk mainly hurting themselves

The Internet platform's audience has been growing just as major advertisers decide to practice social distancing.

The US won't get its Independence Day from Chinese tech

US officials are promoting open RAN as an answer to China, but the technology specifications are based partly on Chinese IP.

Vodafone silent on Huawei as it values 5G at £158B to UK economy

Greater support from government authorities will be needed if the UK is to realize the full benefits of 5G, says a new report from the UK operator.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE