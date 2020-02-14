Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Events
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei accused of 'racketeering' in latest US attack

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/14/2020
Comment (0)

The US has intensified its campaign against Huawei, accusing the Chinese equipment vendor of stealing trade secrets from six US technology companies and using the intellectual property to fuel its own commercial growth.

The latest accusations of "racketeering" carry echoes of previous charges against Huawei, which the US government is battling on several fronts against the backdrop of a trade war with China.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says Huawei entered into confidentiality agreements with US companies and then misappropriated secrets for its own commercial use. The intellectual property it stole includes source code and user manuals for Internet routers, antenna technology and robot-testing technology, according to a DOJ statement.

The illegal activity gave Huawei a commercial advantage, allowing it to "drastically" cut its own research and development expenses, says the US.

It continues to pursue the Chinese vendor for allegedly lying to financiers about the company's relationship to Skycom, an equipment supplier that sold products to Iran in breach of US trade sanctions. US prosecutors have argued that Skycom is a Huawei subsidiary and are seeking the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, to face charges on US soil. She is currently under house arrest in Canada, where she has been detained since December 2018.

Huawei has long been accused of stealing Western intellectual property and using this to develop its own low-cost products. In the past decade, the company has dislodged Ericsson as the biggest supplier of mobile network infrastructure to Europe's telecom service providers.

In 2003, it was sued by Cisco, a US supplier of Internet routers and switches, for allegedly copying software, source code and documentation as well as infringing on several patents.

Last year, the US issued an indictment against Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile US relating to a robotic phone-testing system called Tappy.

In its formal response to the latest DOJ charges, Huawei described the new indictment as part of US efforts to damage Huawei's reputation and business "for reasons relating to competition rather than law enforcement."

The company said the new charges were based largely on "recycled civil disputes from the last 20 years that have been previously settled, litigated and in some cases rejected by federal judges and juries."

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

The DOJ's latest move comes after US authorities failed to persuade the UK government to ban Huawei from the country's 5G market, where it currently provides network gear to several network operators.

In an effort to find a compromise, the UK decided to exclude Huawei from the sensitive "core" of 5G networks but said it would be allowed to continue providing radio access network equipment, provided it does not exceed a cap of 35% in any individual network – measured in terms of basestations or traffic levels.

US President Donald Trump was said to be outraged by the UK's decision, while several leading members of the UK's ruling Conservative Party have reportedly urged the government to backtrack and impose a full ban on Huawei.

The US has similarly been leaning on governments in other European countries to ban Huawei, arguing it is a threat to national security. The firm's opponents continue to argue that its products may contain hidden software allowing the Chinese government to spy on other countries or even cripple networks – charges Huawei has repeatedly denied.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE