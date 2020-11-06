Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

HPE piles pressure onto UK over Huawei ban

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/11/2020
Comment (0)

American IT giant HPE has piled additional pressure onto UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a looming decision about excluding China's Huawei from the UK's 5G market.

In a letter dated June 7 and seen by Light Reading today, Marc Waters, the managing director of HPE's UK and European operations, said new 5G options meant there were "fewer reasons to include potentially unsafe technology in UK networks."

While the letter does not mention Huawei by name, the reference to "unsafe technology" comes as UK politicians and US officials urge the government to ban the Chinese supplier on security grounds.

The long-running concern is that Chinese authorities are using Huawei equipment to spy on other countries – charges Huawei has repeatedly denied.

In January, the government proposed a compromise under which Huawei would be restricted to just 35% of any 5G network and 35% of a full-fiber one.

That did not go far enough for critics, but UK operators that rely heavily on Huawei equipment say a complete ban would endanger the UK's 5G prospects and force them to spend "hundreds of millions" in rip-and-replace costs.

Banning Chinese vendors, they add, would hurt competition in a mobile infrastructure market dominated by three companies, with Huawei, Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia accounting for about 80% of sales, according to some estimates.

Waters has now joined other US companies in positioning more "open" 5G networks as a potential fix. "5G standards have been intentionally designed to facilitate a diversity of supply and an open approach to building standards – Open5G – inherently creates more options for operators to choose from when building out their infrastructure," he writes.

US software developers such as Altiostar and Mavenir are promoting a concept known as "open RAN," which hopes to foment competition by reducing the use of semi-proprietary tools in the radio access network (RAN).

These interfaces, say advocates, have made service providers overly reliant on the big RAN vendors and blocked the use of alternatives.

But skeptics think open RAN is still not ready for mass-market commercial deployment and say it performs poorly alongside the more customized products developed by Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia.

In the latest effort to spur development, Altiostar and Mavenir today said they had teamed up on the development of US-manufactured radios compatible with open RAN specifications.

The companies said the goal was to have a "full set" of FCC-banded radios available by June this year and an even more extensive range in the market by the first quarter of 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Yet there are doubts even within the open RAN community. "To become competitive with Huawei's 5G, the place the industry needs to put the money is in the semiconductor innovation that enables massive MIMO radios that are cost effective and more energy efficient than Huawei," said Steve Papa, the CEO of Parallel Wireless, a rival to Altiostar and Mavenir, in emailed comments.

A performance-enhancing 5G technology, massive MIMO is seen as a possible Achilles' heel for open RAN by service providers.

"If Ericsson and Nokia are struggling to be competitive with Huawei's radios, we should not expect ORAN to magically solve this problem by using the same semiconductors available to Ericsson and Nokia at present," said Papa.

HPE is unlikely to become active in the RAN market but announced an entry into the 5G market for core network products in March and is expected to provide an update on its plans next week.

It is one of several companies that have recently said they will make a play for this market, with others including Japan's NEC and US software giant Oracle.

In his letter to Johnson, Waters says that "without government-driven action, 5G adoption will slow as the industry remains unsure whether to stick with traditional suppliers or invest in open platforms."

He has urged the prime minister to convene a summit of technology providers and operators to discuss options for what he calls "a more secure and diversified telecommunications market."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE