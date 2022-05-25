Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

How 'digital twins' of cell towers could speed 5G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/25/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER – Dish Network's Dave Mayo made one major request during a keynote appearance at the Wireless Infrastructure Association's Connect (X) trade show here this week: To get better information about the condition of the hundreds of thousands of cell towers scattered around the US.

His request is noteworthy because the WIA trade association primarily represents the nation's biggest cell tower owners, and because Dish is in the process of building a brand new nationwide 5G network. However, according to Mayo, the company has had to conduct its own cell tower assessments to see whether there is the space and the structural capacity for its radios.

The fact that Dish has to go out and get that information "seems backwards," said Mayo, who is the Dish executive in charge of the construction of the company's 5G network. "It would go much more smoothly" if the cell tower owners themselves could provide that information to Dish, he said.

Mayo, left, speaks with Rob McDowell, of law firm Cooley, during a keynote session at the Connect (X) trade show. (Source: Mike Dano, Light Reading)
Mayo, left, speaks with Rob McDowell, of law firm Cooley, during a keynote session at the Connect (X) trade show.
(Source: Mike Dano, Light Reading)

Mayo isn't the only executive in the wireless industry talking about the issue. In a recent discussion with Light Reading on the topic, Sitetracker's Brant Carter said there's a push within the industry to create "digital twins" cell towers – exact digital 3D replicas of the real-world structures that companies can then use to make assessments. Sitetracker operates a database of cell site locations that tower companies like Tillman Infrastructure use to manage new site builds, tower modifications and upgrades.

Carter said digital twins can allow prospective cell tower customers – like Dish – to evaluate the space and structural capabilities of a given tower without needing to check it out in person. After all, cell tower owners like Crown Castle and American Tower rent out space on their cell towers – often by the foot – to network operators like Dish, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Dish's Mayo said the company has already invested heavily into the "digital twin" concept. During Dish's recent analyst event, Mayo said the company has used drones to create digital twins of the towers it's using in order to see whether the structures can meet the company's 5G coverage objectives. For example, knowing the exact height of a tower can allow a network operator to determine how far its radios can broadcast a 5G signal.

To be clear, there are a wide range of factors that go into cell tower calculations. Other issues include whether the tower can support the weight of an operator's radios, whether wind and weather will affect the tower's structural integrity, and whether the materials used to build the tower have aged over time.

But Sitetracker's Carter said digital twins are a relatively new phenomena in the cell tower industry. He said Sitetracker's systems can handle digital twin information, but that few tower companies have invested into the technology. Part of the problem, he said, is that there's no standard format for digital twin information, making it difficult for a tower company to share its digital twin with a prospective customer. Another issue: Creating a digital twin of a tower site involves a lot of raw data, and storing and moving that data can be challenging.

"Interest is what we're hearing," Carter said of digital twins. But he said there's been very little firm movement toward the technology.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE