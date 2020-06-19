Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Höttges prepares to pull T-Mobile's strings in the US

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/19/2020
Comment (0)

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges confirmed that he's preparing to buy a controlling stake in T-Mobile in the US. And he set an ambitious goal for the German company's US operations: "We will become No.1 in the United States," he said Friday.

Specifically, Höttges said Deutsche Telekom is in talks to buy out a portion of SoftBank's ownership in T-Mobile US in a deal that could be worth up to $20 billion, according to several reports. SoftBank owns 23% of T-Mobile via its 2012 investment into Sprint. T-Mobile closed its merger with Sprint in April.

SoftBank this week confirmed it is exploring the sale of its shares in T-Mobile as part of a wider $41 billion divestiture to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, CNBC reported SoftBank could sell up to two-thirds of its stake in the US operator.

According to a Reuters report from DT's annual general meeting Friday, Höttges said Deutsche Telekom has the right of first refusal on SoftBank's sale under the companies' four-year shareholder pact.

"We assume they [DT] will buy at least 7% of the [SoftBank] shares outstanding to take their stake [in T-Mobile] above 50%, with the balance being sold to the public," wrote the Wall Street analysts at New Street Research in a recent note to investors. DT currently owns 43% of T-Mobile US.

Other analysts agreed that DT will purchase a controlling stake in T-Mobile in the US.

"In our view – this news is driven more by factors surrounding SoftBank's balance sheet than any underlying issues at T-Mobile," wrote the Wall Street analysts at Wells Fargo in a note to investors. "T-Mobile continues to be the main growth vehicle of the DT portfolio of assets."

From worst to first
 What's more interesting though is Höttges' plan to overtake Verizon and AT&T in the US market. He faces a steep climb to get there, considering T-Mobile is a distant second in terms of postpaid market share. According to the Wall Street analysts at Cowen, Verizon commands 41.1% of US postpaid customers, while the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint controls 29.2%. AT&T is third, with 28%.

It's also worth noting that T-Mobile's prepaid business could soon shrink significantly if its sale of Sprint's 10 million prepaid customers to Dish Network closes July 1, as expected. T-Mobile's own "Metro by T-Mobile" prepaid business has been suffering in recent years.

But Wall Street analysts are generally bullish about T-Mobile's overall chances in the US market, given the massive amount of 2.5GHz midband spectrum it's putting into the 5G market.

"With the combined Sprint asset mix, we believe T-Mobile has a 1-2 year head start for 5G relative to its peers," noted the analysts at Wells Fargo.

"We see the company growing EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] at a high-single digit rate over the next five years, driven by revenue growth coupled with synergy capture. We assume fairly stable capex, such that FCF [free cash flow] grows at an average rate of 40%+ through the end of the forecast period, which dwarfs what we expect from AT&T and Verizon," added the analysts at New Street.

Indeed, T-Mobile said just this week it now expects to gain between 800,000 and 900,000 customers during its current quarter, up from the operator's previous guidance of 0 to 150,000. T-Mobile has long enjoyed a commanding position in quarterly postpaid net customer additions – an impressive performance considering that less than a decade ago T-Mobile was a distant fourth in the US market and was the last major US operator to activate a 4G network.

T-Mobile often leads the US industry in terms of overall quarterly customer gains. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Cowen)
T-Mobile often leads the US industry in terms of overall quarterly customer gains. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Cowen)

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE