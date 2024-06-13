Hong Kong gives spectrum for free to boost the city's 5G networks

Hong Kong's Office of Communications Authority (OFCA) will allocate 1,200 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands in the third quarter of this year to four mobile network operators (MNOs) to boost the city's 5G networks.

In a statement released Wednesday, the telecom watchdog said it has completed the second round of mmWave spectrum assignment to China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), Hong Kong Telecom (HKT), Hutchison Telephone Company Limited (HTCL) and SmarTone Mobile Communications (SmarTone), after reviewing the applications submitted by the four MNOs about two months ago.

HTCL, which does not have 26 GHz/28 GHz spectrum, will pick up 600 MHz, while the other three operators will be given 200 MHz each – on top of the 400 MHz that each of them previously received in 2019. In essence, the Hong Kong government is creating a level playing field by awarding each MNO 600 MHz of the spectrum.

(Source: Office of the Communications Authority) Details of spectrum assignment offers to the four MNOs

Handing out spectrum for free

Like the first spectrum allocation in the 26 GHz/28 GHz bands, the four operators are getting the latest batch for free. OFCA gave away only half of the available 2,500 MHz of the 26 GHz/28 GHz frequencies, leaving a huge chunk unallocated.

"The spectrum assignment will enable the MNOs to further expand their 5G networks and enhance capacity, particularly in providing better 5G services at locations with high traffic demand to meet the public expectation for high-speed and reliable mobile services, while also promoting the development of various innovative applications, thereby fostering the development of Hong Kong's smart economy," OFCA said in a press release.

Meanwhile, a spectrum auction in Hong Kong looms over the horizon. OFCA said the 850 MHz/900 MHz and the 2.3 GHz bands, as well as the newly introduced 6 GHz/7 GHz bands, will go on the auction block in the fourth quarter of 2024. In total, there will be 510 MHz of spectrum for 5G mobile services available to bidders.