Here are all the operators charging extra for 5G

The rise of 5G has created a conundrum for operators around the world: Is it valuable enough to charge extra for it?

Some service providers have answered that question with a definitive yes, while others aren't so sure. It's an important question because many network operators have doled out a significant amount of money for the spectrum and equipment necessary to launch 5G. Recouping that investment without a direct price increase is difficult.

BofA Global Research surveyed operators worldwide about their pricing strategies to find the trends. The extensive results, shown in the table below, are mixed.

Table 1: How operators globally are charging for 5G



Country Operator Capacity limits

(GB/month caps) Network access

(3G/4G/5G) Network speed

(faster speeds with 5G) Features

(discounted streaming services) Australia Telstra NO NO NO NO Optus NO YES YES YES TPG NO YES YES NO Vodafone NO YES YES NO Belgium PROXIMUS YES YES NO NO OBEL YES NO NO NO TELENET YES NO NO NO VOO YES NO NO NO Canada TELUS YES YES YES YES ROGERS YES YES NO NO BELL YES YES YES NO Denmark NUUDAY YES NO NO YES TELIA YES NO NO YES TELENOR YES YES NO NO THREE YES NO NO YES Finland ELISA NO YES YES YES DNA NO YES YES YES TELIA NO YES YES YES France ORANGE YES YES NO NO SFR YES YES NO NO BOUYGUES YES YES NO NO FREE YES NO NO NO Germany DEUTSCHE T YES NO NO YES VODAFONE YES NO NO NO O2D YES YES YES YES Greece COSMOTE YES NO NO NO VODAFONE YES NO NO NO WIND YES NO NO NO Italy TEL ITALIA YES NO YES NO VODAFONE YES NO YES YES WINDTRE YES NO NO NO ILIAD YES NO NO NO Japan NTT YES NO NO YES KDDI YES NO NO YES SoftBank YES NO NO YES Netherlands KPN YES NO NO NO T-MOBILE YES YES NO YES TELE2 YES YES NO NO VODAFONE YES NO NO NO Norway TELENOR YES NO YES YES TELIA YES NO YES YES ICE YES NO YES NO Saudi Arabia STC YES NO NO YES MOBILY YES NO NO NO ZAIN KSA YES NO NO YES South Africa Vodacom YES YES NO NO MTN YES YES YES NO Cell-C YES NO NO YES Spain TELEFONICA YES NO NO NO VODAFONE YES NO YES YES ORANGE YES NO NO NO MASMOVIL YES NO NO NO Sweden TELIA YES NO NO YES TELE2 YES YES NO YES TELENOR YES NO NO YES THREE YES NO NO YES Switzerland SWISSCOM YES NO YES NO SUNRISE YES NO YES YES SALT YES NO NO YES Turkey TURKCELL YES NO NO YES VODAFONE YES NO NO YES TURK TELEKOM YES NO NO YES UAE ETISALAT YES NO NO YES DU YES NO NO YES UK BT/EE YES NO NO YES VODAFONE YES NO YES YES VMO2 YES NO NO YES THREE YES NO NO YES US VERIZON YES NO NO YES AT&T YES YES NO YES T-MOBILE YES NO NO YES

"In some markets, operators are offering 5G monthly service plans that charge a premium for the fastest 5G speeds or a smaller amount for limited, lower speeds," the BofA analysts wrote in a recent report. "Charging for speed is akin to how fixed wireline broadband operators sell service plans and opens a new dimension for migrating customers to higher value/priced plans."

The analysts noted that in North America, Canada is leading on that front. "We expect US carriers are inclined to follow but are disinclined to conjure up the specter of paid traffic prioritization and network neutrality," they added.

In the US, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile "have not differentiated service tiers using download speeds," according to the analysts. "Plans do differ based on how much data can be downloaded in a month before speeds are throttled. Many plans are differentiated by the amount of streaming, music, or gaming content that is included and by offering discounts for home Internet (Fixed Wireless Access where available for sale)," they added.

Broadly, the analysts noted that AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile mostly follow each other exactly in terms of pricing strategies, although AT&T offers one plan that only connects to its 4G network, with 5G priced extra.

The analysts pointed out that the situation is quite different in other countries. In Australia, for example, Optus and TPG/Vodafone offer different speeds at different prices, though all operators there offer unlimited data. Meanwhile, in Finland, all operators offer faster speeds on more expensive 5G service plans, starting at 200 Mbit/s. In Germany, most operators offer 5G across all their plans but provide different amounts of data usage at different prices.

In many cases, such pricing strategies evolve from operators' network or spectrum positions. For example, companies with plenty of spectrum might charge extra for faster 5G services. But those without such resources might charge extra for data usage in an effort to reduce customers' data volumes.

"Monetization is all over the map, so to speak," summarized the BofA Global Research analysts.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano