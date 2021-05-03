Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown on 5G's next wave

The Light Reading podcast welcomes Gabriel Brown, Heavy Reading's principal analyst, mobile networks and 5G, to preview some of the discussions and topics that will be part of the 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium.

The symposium will be moderated by Brown, along with Jim Hodges, chief analyst, Heavy Reading, and it will feature speakers from Swisscom, Anritsu, Red Hat, 5G Americas, Telus and more.

As the 5G network goes from a 4G enhancement to a true, standalone next-gen network, the prospect of additional network investment and more immersive services is on the horizon as technologies like 5G core, edge cloud and network slicing take hold.

