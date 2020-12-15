Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Open RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

GSMA to make MWC Shanghai in-person event in February

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/15/2020
Comment (0)

BEIJING – The GSMA has announced initial details of MWC Shanghai, making a grand return as a physical experience for 2021. Scheduled for 23 to 25 February 2021 and taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), it will be one of the largest and most anticipated events of its kind in recent months. MWC Shanghai 2021 offers an opportunity for delegates and visitors to hear expert insights and future trends, witness the latest technology and innovation, and discuss the issues that will affect the future of the mobile industry.

"MWC21 Shanghai is far more than just an event," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "It's a celebration of the power of intelligent connectivity and provides a platform for people to come together and push the industry and society forward. Bringing the MWC series of events back for 2021 has taken a superhuman effort, and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem back to Shanghai in February."

The GSMA unlocks the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. Its MWC series has earned a world-class reputation as the place to get business done by providing unrivalled networking opportunities. In 2019, MWC Shanghai included more than 500 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees from companies across the world.

This year, MWC Shanghai will welcome international attendees and audiences, with a virtual platform to accompany the physical event. Online attendees will be able to access live conference and partner content online.

The theme for the MWC series of events in 2021 is Connected Impact. The programme will showcase how the entire digital ecosystem continues to transform our lives and significantly support global recovery with technology visionaries sparking conversation and imagination through keynotes and panel discussions.

Attendees to MWC Shanghai 2021 will experience the latest breakthroughs in technology including 5G, AI, IoT, smart home and more. Returning exhibitors include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, CICT, Ericsson , H3C, Huawei, Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE. A host of new 5G-enabled devices and consumer services will be showcased by, Huawei Device, Nreal, Oppo, Qualcomm, Realme and vivo. Confirmed speakers include:

Keynotes include:

  • Dr Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General, AMPT
  • Yang Jie, Chairman, China Mobile
  • Ke Ruiwen, Chairman, China Telecom
  • Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman, Huawei
  • Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO, Lenovo
  • Xu Chi, Founder & CEO, Nreal
  • Xu Ziyang, CEO, ZTE

Session speakers include:

  • Ilyas Khan, Founder & CEO, Cambridge Quantum Computing
  • Edward Tian, Chairman, CBC Capital
  • Oscar Ramos, Managing Director, Chinaccelerator
  • Huang Haibo, Managing Director, China Mobile Fund Management Co.Ltd
  • Alvin Foo, Co-Founder, Dao Ventures
  • Eric Miao, Founder, Elevoc
  • Michael Currie, Founder and CEO, Fling
  • Jiin Joo Ong, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Garuda Robotics
  • Pedro Ruao, Founder & CEO, Omniflow
  • Max Peiro, CEO, Rehub
  • Enrique Blanco, CTIO, Telefonica
  • Huang Enshen, Founder & CEO, Xeniro

Leading 5G INnovation

With almost 700,000 5G cell sites and over 150 million compatible handsets now sold, China has established itself amongst the global 5G leaders and will feature strongly at MWC Shanghai 2021 with the 5G IN Summit and 5G INnovation Zone.

GSMA 5G IN, seeks to uncover disruptors and new business models, as well as celebrate pioneers and innovators in the 5G field. The experience spans five themed zones; Better Future, Entrepreneurs, Industrial Applications, 5G mmWave, and XR. Attendees will experience leading-edge technology and revolutionary commercial, industrial applications, as well as the most forward-looking trends and insights.

"5G is shaping the future, and China will continue to be at the forefront of this change," said Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China for the GSMA. "Every sector is undergoing deep transformation, and connected progress will stimulate global recovery and help us overcome the effects of the pandemic."

GSMA

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting PON's Power to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE