GSMA to make MWC Shanghai in-person event in February

BEIJING – The GSMA has announced initial details of MWC Shanghai, making a grand return as a physical experience for 2021. Scheduled for 23 to 25 February 2021 and taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), it will be one of the largest and most anticipated events of its kind in recent months. MWC Shanghai 2021 offers an opportunity for delegates and visitors to hear expert insights and future trends, witness the latest technology and innovation, and discuss the issues that will affect the future of the mobile industry.

"MWC21 Shanghai is far more than just an event," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "It's a celebration of the power of intelligent connectivity and provides a platform for people to come together and push the industry and society forward. Bringing the MWC series of events back for 2021 has taken a superhuman effort, and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem back to Shanghai in February."

The GSMA unlocks the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. Its MWC series has earned a world-class reputation as the place to get business done by providing unrivalled networking opportunities. In 2019, MWC Shanghai included more than 500 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees from companies across the world.

This year, MWC Shanghai will welcome international attendees and audiences, with a virtual platform to accompany the physical event. Online attendees will be able to access live conference and partner content online.

The theme for the MWC series of events in 2021 is Connected Impact. The programme will showcase how the entire digital ecosystem continues to transform our lives and significantly support global recovery with technology visionaries sparking conversation and imagination through keynotes and panel discussions.

Attendees to MWC Shanghai 2021 will experience the latest breakthroughs in technology including 5G, AI, IoT, smart home and more. Returning exhibitors include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, CICT, Ericsson , H3C, Huawei, Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE. A host of new 5G-enabled devices and consumer services will be showcased by, Huawei Device, Nreal, Oppo, Qualcomm, Realme and vivo. Confirmed speakers include:

Keynotes include:

Dr Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General, AMPT

Yang Jie, Chairman, China Mobile

Ke Ruiwen, Chairman, China Telecom

Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman, Huawei

Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO, Lenovo

Xu Chi, Founder & CEO, Nreal

Xu Ziyang, CEO, ZTE

Session speakers include:

Ilyas Khan, Founder & CEO, Cambridge Quantum Computing

Edward Tian, Chairman, CBC Capital

Oscar Ramos, Managing Director, Chinaccelerator

Huang Haibo, Managing Director, China Mobile Fund Management Co.Ltd

Alvin Foo, Co-Founder, Dao Ventures

Eric Miao, Founder, Elevoc

Michael Currie, Founder and CEO, Fling

Jiin Joo Ong, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Garuda Robotics

Pedro Ruao, Founder & CEO, Omniflow

Max Peiro, CEO, Rehub

Enrique Blanco, CTIO, Telefonica

Huang Enshen, Founder & CEO, Xeniro

Leading 5G INnovation

With almost 700,000 5G cell sites and over 150 million compatible handsets now sold, China has established itself amongst the global 5G leaders and will feature strongly at MWC Shanghai 2021 with the 5G IN Summit and 5G INnovation Zone.

GSMA 5G IN, seeks to uncover disruptors and new business models, as well as celebrate pioneers and innovators in the 5G field. The experience spans five themed zones; Better Future, Entrepreneurs, Industrial Applications, 5G mmWave, and XR. Attendees will experience leading-edge technology and revolutionary commercial, industrial applications, as well as the most forward-looking trends and insights.

"5G is shaping the future, and China will continue to be at the forefront of this change," said Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China for the GSMA. "Every sector is undergoing deep transformation, and connected progress will stimulate global recovery and help us overcome the effects of the pandemic."

