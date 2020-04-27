Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

GSMA selects Huawei-powered Qingdao Smart Grid as 5G SA benchmark use case

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2020
Comment (0)

SHENZHEN, China – On March 17, 2020, GSMA released Powered by SA, a collection of five use cases for 5G SA-driven applications. The Qingdao Smart Grid use case jointly proposed by Huawei and China Telecom is selected as the only one focused on industrial energy in the collection. This use case highlights the value of key 5G technologies, including 5G SA networking, edge computing, and network slicing, and shows Huawei's leadership in 5G development to enable digital transformation of various industries.

4G changes lives, whereas 5G changes society. The traditional one-pipe, best-effort 4G networks cannot fully meet the diversifying service requirements from different industries. In the 5G era, carriers need to build virtual dedicated end-to-end networks based on a unified network infrastructure to provide differentiated network capabilities and a deterministic service experience. In addition, they need to leverage different 5G technologies to tailor networks for different industries. Among key 5G technologies, network slicing lays a solid foundation for digital transformation for thousands of industries.

Digital transformation of the electric power industry requires electric power communication networks that are ubiquitous, flexible, economical, secure, and reliable. This can be achieved by leveraging the three innate features of 5G — enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive machine-type communications (mMTC), and ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) — and can be empowered by innovative technologies such as network slicing and edge computing. Huawei proposes to build dedicated 5G virtual networks for the electric power industry, and utilizes different technologies for the power distribution/consumption phase and the power generation/transformation phase. In the power distribution and consumption phases, a high number of scattered network nodes are involved, and full network coverage is required through these phases. Insufficient coverage has become the bottleneck for developing a smart grid. To mitigate this pain point, Huawei adopts network slicing to build a dedicated industry WAN as a supplement to the traditional optical dedicated network to create more connections. For the power generation and transformation phases — which only require network coverage in specific areas — Huawei uses MEC to build a campus-dedicated network on which local breakout is implemented to ensure data security and the MEC enables ubiquitous last-mile service access.

In August 2019, Huawei signed a 5G strategic collaboration agreement with Qingdao Branch of China Telecom and Qingdao Power Supply Company of State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC). In October, the three parties collectively launched China's largest 5G smart grid experimental network in Qingdao. Two sets of power grid dedicated MEC and more than 30 base stations have been deployed in four areas for demonstration, including Laoshan Jinjialing, Olympic Sailing Center, Power Distribution Building, and West Coast Guzhenkou. Huawei has continuously conducted a series of innovative practices and field tests in various 5G network slicing-based scenarios. The 5G network slicing-based substation power distribution sensing system was deployed to provide 5G + power protection for the 2019 Qingdao Multinationals Summit. The industry's first field tests for intelligent distributed feeder automation and longitudinal differential protection services have been completed.

Qingdao 5G+ Smart Grid uses Huawei's 5G SA construction solution from end to end and is the first in the industry to introduce Huawei's innovative 5G fully-automatic, multi-dimensional dynamic slicing solution that surpasses other slicing solutions. Huawei's slicing solution enables:

  • Accelerated slicing: The fully automatic and programmable pipeline engine enables deployment of slices within minutes.
  • Refined slicing: Power grid slices are delivered through intelligent modeling from multiple dimensions (such as users, services, or network capabilities) as well as microservice-level orchestration of network capabilities.
  • Accurate slicing: The implementation of second-level SLA awareness and AI-based closed-loop optimization helps deliver deterministic electric power services.

    Qingdao Smart Grid also introduces Huawei's 5G MEC solution, which highlights ubiquitous connectivity and powerful computing capabilities. In addition to deterministic low latency, the MEC platform is applicable for various power grid applications and can effectively integrate these applications into 5G slicing networks, driving optimal cloud-network synergy at the network edge. The MEC platform can also provide value-added capabilities for power grid applications, such as assurance of bandwidth, management of life cycles, and balancing of service loads.

    With the collaboration of the three parties, the Qingdao 5G+ Smart Grid project has made remarkable achievements. In November 2019, the project won first prize in the Shandong Mobile Internet and 5G Application Innovation Competition. The project is written as a typical industry case in the 5GDN Industry White Paper jointly released by Huawei, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom in February 2020. GSMA's case selection further reflects the significance of the project, and sets a benchmark for 5G smart grids and power slices worldwide.

    As 5G networks became more prevalent and industry preparation increases, the pilot of the Qingdao 5G+ Smart Grid project will expand. Huawei will extensively verify an increasing number of typical 5G smart grid applications, and will continue to promote the maturity and commercial use of 5G smart grids in terms of technology, business, and industries.

    Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
    April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
    April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
    April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
    May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE