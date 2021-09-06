Sign In Register
GSMA promises MWCLA21 will be live and in person

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/9/2021
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – The GSMA revealed details of MWCLA21, in Partnership with CTIA, which will return live and in person this October.

Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from October 26 – 28, the theme of this year's event is Connected Impact. The program will explore how 5G Era, IoT Connectivity, Telco Cloud and Disruptive Innovation are shaping the future and continuing to transform lives.

"MWC Los Angeles is the must-attend tech industry event of the Americas and, we are very much looking forward to returning to California. MWCLA21 provides a platform for people to come together to push the industry and society forward," said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd.

"California has already started to reopen and, the GSMA is working closely with the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board and the LACC to ensure MWCLA21 can go ahead safely. Our focus will be delivering an unprecedented, attention-grabbing display of next-level innovation, emerging technology and, ground-breaking products and services."

Long-time GSMA members, T-Mobile and Verizon will be the lead event sponsors. Verizon will be the official Event 5G Partner and T-Mobile will be the official Event Carrier Partner. The Disruptive Innovation Theme Partner will be ServiceNow. First-time sponsors and exhibitors for the 2021 edition include Dell, Intel, Palo Alto Networks, 6Wind and, Siradel with Qualcomm, Cisco, Mannapov, Corning, Intracom, KORE and, U-Blox, and many others making a return engagement.

The event will also feature focused deep-dive summits in partnership including, "Edge", from Intel, "RCS" from Zipwhip, "5G Security" from Palo Alto Networks and, "eSIM" from KORE. In addition, DASpedia will co-locate their 5G Congress PropTech conference with MWCLA21.

CTIA will again host its "Everything Policy" track, bringing U.S. policymakers and key wireless industry stakeholders together to discuss trends and developments in government and public policy.

GSMA

