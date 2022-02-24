Sign In Register
GSMA moves North American MWC from LA to Vegas

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/24/2022
LONDON – The GSMA today announced the North American edition of MWC will move to Las Vegas beginning in 2022. The premier industry event of the Americas is scheduled for 28 – 30 September and will be delivered in partnership with the CTIA. The event is part of the GSMA's annual series of MWC events that includes editions in Barcelona, Africa, and Shanghai.

MWC Las Vegas 2022, in partnership with CTIA, will bring leading names from business and technology across North America to the world's entertainment and sports capital. Focusing on the theme of Connectivity Unleashed, this year's edition will explore how connectivity is shaping the future and continuing to transform lives via topics such as 5G, IoT Connectivity, Telco Cloud, and Disruptive Innovation.

"We are excited to bring the MWC experience to Las Vegas, bringing Connectivity Unleashed to a proud center of business and technology in the US. Our North American event has always brought the mobile ecosystem face-to-face to build strong relationships and harness innovation, and this year will be no different." John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Ltd said.

The event will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center's (LVCC) new West Hall, which comprises 1.4 million square feet of state-of-the-art event space. Completed in 2021, the $1 billion expansion was built on the land previously occupied by the Landmark and Riviera hotels. The LVCC was the first facility in Nevada to be awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR facility accreditation, the gold standard for safe facilities.

For 26 consecutive years, Las Vegas remains the number one trade show destination in North America, according to the Trade Show News Network (TSNN), the world's leading resource for the trade show, exhibition and event industry.

"We are excited to welcome MWC to Las Vegas and greatly appreciate GSMA's confidence in selecting our destination for hosting its North American show," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which owns and operates the LVCC. "We look forward to providing the show's exhibitors and attendees with an 'Only Vegas' experience."

An unmissable programme

MWC Las Vegas 2022 will host a range of exhibitors and ground-breaking product and service launches. The event is supported by leading technology companies in the mobile ecosystem, such as:

  • Kore Wireless, discussing the adoption of eSIM and the theme of IoT;
  • Palo Alto Networks, highlighting 5G Security;
  • ServiceNow, focussing on the theme of disruptive innovation; and
  • Kyndryl – looking at developments in telco cloud.

In addition, there will be a live Podcast Studio and 5G Congress PropTech conference from DASpedia.

Gathering US policymakers and key wireless industry stakeholders, CTIA will host its 'Everything Policy' at MWC Las Vegas 2022, bringing policymakers to the stake to discuss trends and developments in government and public policy.

GSMA

