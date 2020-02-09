Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Google says advertisers will pay digital services tax

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 9/2/2020
Comment (0)

As governments in Europe contrive to capture a slice of Google's profits by imposing new digital services taxes, Google let its advertisers know they, not it, will pay the costs of the new taxes.

In this, Google is following in the footsteps of Amazon, which also recently decided to pass on costs from the UK's digital services tax to its platform's sellers.

Death and taxes: Deep down, you always knew you'd end up paying the extra tax bill. (Source: 401taxcalculator.org on Flickr CC 2.0)
Death and taxes: Deep down, you always knew you'd end up paying the extra tax bill.
(Source: 401taxcalculator.org on Flickr CC 2.0)

Apple has said App Store developers will pay for the new taxes.

From November 1 2020 it will add 2% in the UK to ad purchases, and 5% in both Austria and Turkey, corresponding to the new digital services taxes in the three countries, the Silicon Valley-based tech firm said in an email to its advertisers.

It will not for now charge higher fees in France, which has suspended collecting digital services taxes until the end of the year.


Chasing rainbows
Almost 140 countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have been discussing the largest rewrite of global tax rules in a generation, to bring them in line with the digital age.

The OECD's initial aim – in which the G20 also has played a role, through an Inclusive Framework which lets all interested countries take part – had been to formulate a global approach to taxing multinational tech firms by the end of 2020.

The global framework had been intended to keep individual countries from rolling out a patchwork of their own measures.

The US then pulled out of talks in mid-June, adding if European countries went their own way in imposing digital taxes, the US would impose retaliatory measures.

European countries, including the UK, France, Spain and Italy, have argued tech giants like Google benefit from access to their markets, but contribute little to their treasuries.

The OECD's proposal had been to give countries rights to tax profits made on sales in their jurisdictions, with a global minimum corporate tax rate to stop multinationals from shopping for the country which would charge them the lowest tax.

The US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he would consider whether the digital tax measures constituted an unfair trade practice, which under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 would let the US impose retaliatory measures.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The EU as a whole has not moved to adopt a digital services tax measure, precisely out of fears of US retaliation. Small, low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland and Denmark had been the principal opponents.

The lack of a pan-European measure in turn caused Italy, Spain, Austria and Britain to move ahead in imposing their own taxes.


Double trouble
European telecommunications firms for their part have been worried about double taxation from the new measures, from where new profit allocation rules overlap with existing telecommunications services taxes.

Companies in the telecommunications industry also have worried about how the new rules, based on where a company's profits are made, would account for startup losses.

These are especially frequent in telecoms firms which for years can sink initial investments into research and development before having profits to show.

"A good idea in theory, but once again it's the little guys who end up footing the bill," says UK media specialist Dexter Reeds.

Related posts:

— Pádraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE