Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Goodbye Huawei, hello Ericsson: Swap-out gathers pace

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 6/3/2020
Comment (0)

The award for last year's most counterintuitive deal definitely goes to KPN of the Netherlands. As other service providers were ejecting Huawei, worried about a US-led campaign against the controversial Chinese vendor, the Dutch operator dropped Ericsson like a whiffy rollmop. Showing its rebellious side, KPN plumped for Huawei instead.

In retrospect, it might also win the award for last year's most regrettable deal, one that could even cost the decision makers their jobs. If Huawei found itself in a bear pit last year, someone has now kicked the bears and put hot sauce in their food. A tightening up of US sanctions against the firm could drive it out of business in just a year, according to analysts at New Street Research. Outside China, only masochistic Huawei customers are not carrying out a risk assessment.

So far, the main beneficiary has been Ericsson. In at least five confirmed cases, and two that are probable in Canada, the Swedish vendor has already become a substitute for Huawei in either the radio access or core network. Notwithstanding KPN's trend-bucking rejection, it has staged a technological comeback at the dawn of 5G and is highly regarded by analysts and service providers for the quality of its goods.

Table 1: Mobile network deals entailing vendor changes

Operator Country Date New vendor Original vendor Domain Details
Vodafone UK Jun-17 Ericsson Nokia RAN Swedes usurp Finns in Vodafone's London network
Deutsche Telekom Germany Dec-17 Ericsson Nokia RAN Nokia ditched in favor of Ericsson in German RAN
Telefónica Argentina Jun-18 Ericsson Huawei RAN Ericsson grows market share at Huawei's expense
TDC Denmark Mar-19 Ericsson Huawei RAN Swedish vendor to replace Huawei as TDC rolls out 5G
Telia Norway Aug-19 Ericsson Huawei RAN As sole RAN vendor, Ericsson will replace Huawei by 2023
KPN Netherlands Nov-19 Huawei Ericsson RAN Huawei phasing Ericsson out of 4G as it builds 5G network
BT UK Apr-20 Ericsson Huawei Core Ericsson will replace Huawei in BT's core by 2023
Telus Canada Jun-20 Ericsson, Nokia Huawei RAN Nordic vendors but not Huawei named as 5G suppliers
BCE Canada Jun-20 Ericsson Huawei RAN Ericsson but not Huawei named as 5G supplier
Telefónica Germany Jun-20 Ericsson Huawei Core Chinese vendor ejected from core in favor of Ericsson
Source: Companies, newswires, Light Reading.

On the radio side, it has also benefited from a lack of alternatives. After years of consolidation, about 80% of the market for radio access networks (RANs) is controlled by just three players: Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia. Open RAN, a new crop of technologies promising more competition and lower costs, is still too immature to mount a serious challenge. Samsung, a South Korean vendor, lacks muscle in important markets. ZTE, like Huawei, is cursed by its Chinese heritage.

A recent radio cock-up and supplier problems at Nokia have helped Ericsson, too. The Finnish vendor mistakenly opted for programmable components when it started to build its 5G products, instead of the application-specific stuff preferred by Ericsson and Huawei. While promising flexibility, these programmable chips are expensive and have torn into Nokia's profit margins. Product delays at a major supplier – thought to be Intel – have also hurt the Finnish firm. Desperate to fix the problem, it does not expect to complete the transition to more profitable 5G products for another two and a half years.

Many service providers had previously balked at swapping Huawei for Ericsson. Doing so would delay 5G in Europe by two years, said Vodafone CEO Nick Read in 2019. It would also cost billions, said other stakeholders, including Huawei. Incompatibility between vendors – a problem open RAN aims to fix – will force operators to phase Huawei out of 4G if they are using a different 5G supplier.

Yet the costs of not replacing Huawei could be far greater if it ends up in China's intensive care unit, unable to procure vital components from Taiwan's TSMC because of US measures. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, China and Chinese companies are well out of favor in the West. And delays to 5G spectrum auctions, triggered by the virus lockdowns, give service providers time to reconsider their supplier choices.

Previously reliant on Huawei, two of Canada's operators this week announced deals that could eventually terminate their relationships with the Chinese company. Unveiling Ericsson as a 5G vendor, Bell Canada told Light Reading it would not be working on the new technology with Huawei, which has previously supplied 4G equipment, unless authorities explicitly permit it. "Huawei has been a reliable and innovative partner in the past and we would consider working with them in 5G if the federal government allows their participation," said a spokesperson for the operator.

Rival Telus, similarly, has named both Ericsson and Nokia as 5G vendors. Its announcement came just weeks after Doug French, the operator's chief financial officer, said it would launch a 5G service later this year on Huawei equipment. Has this now been ruled out? Ibrahim Gedeon, the operator's chief technology officer, declined to comment when approached by Light Reading. But just like Bell Canada, Telus will also have to consider government restrictions as well as Huawei's vulnerability to US trade sanctions.

Core attractions
Shifts are happening in Europe, too. Telefónica Deutschland announced a contract with Ericsson for its core, the cockpit of the network that could bring down the entire system in the wrong hands. In 4G, Huawei has been the pilot, as it has for Germany's other service providers. But those companies are also sealing the door to Chinese vendors.

Timotheus Höttges, the boss of Deutsche Telekom, says he is working toward a "Chinese-free core network infrastructure." Vodafone is spending €200 million ($224 million) to extract Huawei from its core networks throughout Europe. Now likely to be seen as a high-risk vendor by regional authorities, Huawei can possibly bid adieu to its core network business throughout Europe. It already has that unwelcome, high-risk designation in the UK, where BT is similarly substituting Ericsson for Huawei in the mobile core.

Worldwide, the Swedish and Chinese firms account for slightly more than half of a mobile core market worth about $8 billion annually, according to market-research firm Dell'Oro. But as an alternative to Huawei, Ericsson is becoming a less obvious choice here than in the RAN. Competition is mounting fast, and security concerns could even drive operators toward local players. In March, shrinking IT specialist HPE announced its entry into the 5G core market, and it was followed this month by Oracle, which hopes to capitalize on the growing enthusiasm for running core network functions in the cloud. Now Japan's NEC has joined the party, naming local firm Rakuten as a high-profile customer. Many service providers will pray the RAN sector can become just as competitive.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Vodafone bosses boost their pay as jobs are culled

Times are good for the top brass at the UK operator, but less rosy for the service provider's European workforce.

BT 5G turns one year old with not much to celebrate

The UK's 5G service does not look like it is off to the flying start that 4G had several years ago.

Masa Son (of God) and the valley of coronavirus

He's misunderstood like Jesus was, and he needs all the help from heavenly forces he can get.

Huawei is running short of friends, but it still has options

The latest US attack follows efforts by several European operators to cut their dependence on Huawei and poses the biggest threat so far to the Chinese vendor.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE