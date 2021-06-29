Gogo tests Airspan's 5G

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Airspan Networks Inc. ("Airspan"), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, is helping Gogo deliver 5G technology to business aircraft. Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, has achieved several key milestones on the way to deploying a nationwide 5G air-to-ground (ATG) network, developing a portfolio of 5G antennas, software and other equipment in conjunction with Airspan.

Gogo 5G utilizes Airspan's massive MIMO antennas, which are tightly integrated for use with Airspan's OpenRANGE Air5G Sub-6 GHz Radio Unit (RU) Macros and fully virtualized 5G OpenRANGE vCU and vDU software. The unique antenna solutions are ruggedized and proven for harsh environments, and provide a series of critical features including:

Advanced beam shaping

High-precision beam pointing

Specifically designed beam profiles for air-to-ground applications with support for link ranges in excess of 300 km/186 miles

Interference suppression

Support of Doppler Effect exceeding 3GPP (industry standard) speeds in excess of 1200 kmh/ 750 MPH



Gogo's latest achievements and developments for its 5G ATG network include:

Installation of the first two 5G antennas from Airspan on a tower. With the antennas now installed, Gogo will conduct prototype testing of system performance.

Completion of coast-to-coast flight testing by Gogo of its 5G belly-mounted antennas to validate their performance.

Interoperability testing using Gogo SIM cards connected to the Gogo 5G core network

Bringing 5G Technology to Aviation

"These key milestones are a great example of how Airspan is working with leading partners in their field to provide innovative and unique solutions using 5G," said Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom. "We are working closely with Gogo to help them bring 5G technology to aviation. With aircraft traveling at over 500 MPH and at 35,000-40,000 feet, there are numerous challenges to provide reliable connectivity. We believe Airspan engineers are the best in the industry, which is why Gogo has chosen Airspan as one of its key 5G partners."

"The tests we've conducted and successfully passed validate what we modeled when we initially announced we would build a 5G network," said Mike Syverson, senior vice president of engineering for Gogo. "There is a lot of software development to put those pieces together, and it's all working very well, as we continue to work closely with Airspan and our other technology partners to test and buildout our nationwide ATG network."

Airspan