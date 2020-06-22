Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldSecuring Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Germany's United Internet goes down Rakuten route with plan to build 5G network based on open RAN

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/22/2020
Comment (0)

Ralph Dommermuth, the CEO of United Internet, signaled that its subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch intends to build a high-performance 5G network based on open radio access network (RAN) technology.

1&1 Drillisch is aiming to become Germany's fourth mobile network operator after acquiring 5G-enabling spectrum in 2019. Speaking during the second "Mobilfunkgipfel" (mobile summit) organized by the German government, Dommermuth outlined an ambitious goal: to follow the example of Rakuten Mobile in Japan and build a fully virtualized 5G network in Germany. (See Germany raids telcos for €6.5B in epic 5G auction.)

In an interview with German technology website Golem.de, Dommermuth also said 1&1 Drillisch is in advanced negotiations with three vendor partners, although he did not reveal any names. However, he indicated that the new entrant intends to eschew the more traditional network infrastructure providers.

Rakuten Mobile has become a litmus test for open RAN technology, which promises to bring interoperability and lower-cost equipment into a mobile market currently dominated by Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia. The company has awarded its 5G core network contract to NEC, which is already a 5G radio partner and is among a wide range of vendors supporting Rakuten's 4G and planned 5G network. (See Rakuten Mobile launches assault on global telecom market and Rakuten unwraps NEC's 5G core.).

It's worth noting here that Rakuten plans to package its new mobile strategy into a product that it will sell to other companies worldwide. It remains to be seen whether 1&1 Drillisch would be interested in benefiting directly from Rakuten's experience, building its network based on the Rakuten Communications Platform. After Rakuten and now Dish, 1&1 Drillisch is only the third mobile operator worldwide – and currently the sole European operator – that seems to have plans to use open RAN on a nationwide scale in a developed market. (See Rakuten Mobile launches assault on global telecom market.)

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Meanwhile, Dommermuth also made use of the mobile summit to reiterate calls for a national roaming agreement that would allow 1&1 Drillisch to use the networks of the three established players – Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica Deutschland and Vodafone Germany – to provide coverage in rural regions. The CEO said little headway had been made on negotiations with the three operators to date and called on German regulator Bundesnetzagentur for support "so we can get going." After all, he said, 1&1 Drillisch is talking about an investment amounting to around €10 billion (US$1.12 billion).

"We are ready to go," Dommermuth said. "We are now waiting for national roaming."

Torsten Gerpott, a telecoms expert at the Duisburg-Essen University, told Augsburger Allgemeine that "Drillisch wants to access resources as cheaply as possible" but the three established operators "are interested in keeping the new competitor as small as possible."

United Internet indicated last month that the cost of building its new 5G network further impacted its bottom line in the first quarter of 2020, despite previous reports that the network rollout has been delayed by COVID-19. It appears that the operator has not yet started on the construction of 5G masts.

The company said initial costs for 5G rose to €2.8 million ($3.1 million) in the first three months, up from €1 million ($1.1 million) a year previously. In 2019 as a whole, 5G costs amounted to €5.7 million ($6.4 million).

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE