Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Germany sets high barriers for Huawei with new security bill

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 12/17/2020
Comment (0)

It's been a long time coming, but German ministers finally agreed on the details of a new IT security law that, as expected, will make it more difficult for China-based vendors such as Huawei to participate in the 5G market.

While Germany has not bowed to US demands to ban equipment from the likes of Huawei or ZTE in 5G networks, it has tightened up security criteria that will be much harder for such vendors to meet. Authorities will now be able to block components or companies if they do not meet the high security standards.

The German government has been trying to create a balance between meeting US security demands while not upsetting its major export market of China – a seemingly impossible task.

According to Reuters, Huawei welcomed the new German law. "For the 5G networks this means that there are higher and equal security standards for all suppliers," a spokesman told the news agency.

The Financial Times (paywall applies) said that a number of observers remain critical of the law, saying it does not go far enough. At the same time, the UK broadsheet noted that some German ministers have said the law could make it next to impossible to include Huawei in 5G networks – which will not come as welcome news to German operators such as Deutsche Telekom.

More checks and balances

The new law is called IT-Sicherheitsgesetz 2.0, and was described by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer as a "breakthrough for Germany's cybersecurity" that will set "new standards in the defense against attacks in cyberspace."

The aim is to be able to make far more stringent checks of potential telecom suppliers than has been the case up till now.

One key element of the new law is to give more powers to the Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (Federal Cyber Security Authority/BSI). In future, the BSI will be involved in digitization projects at an early stage and can order measures against companies if it deems there is a threat to German information security.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The law also contains a regulation that prohibits the use of critical components that are subject to certification. "For the first time, the Telecommunications Act introduces a certification requirement for critical components in telecommunications networks," the law says.

Other elements include the creation of a uniform IT security label for consumer protection.

The law still requires approval by the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting PON's Power to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE