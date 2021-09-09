GenXComm raises $20M for private 5G

Startup GenXComm announced it scored $20 million in a Series B round led by Motive Companies, with participation from Raine Next-Gen Communications and existing investor BMW iVentures.

GenXComm said the cash will allow it to "accelerate the company's product development and commercial launch of their private 4G LTE and 5G network solutions."

"Enterprise and Industrial customers worldwide are investing in the digital transformation and full automation of business processes and decision systems," Hardik Jain, CTO of GenXComm, said in a release. "GenXComm's 4G LTE and 5G cellular mesh systems will provide the enterprise WAN with the coverage, reliability, agility, and secure connectivity required to make this transformation a reality."

GenXComm launched in 2016 out of a research and development effort at the University of Texas at Austin around dynamic filtering and Radio Frequency (RF)-photonics systems. In 2017, the company scored $7 million in funding from Intel and others with the goal of enabling full duplex communications for 5G, cable systems and more.

The company continues to target that general area: "GenXComm's unique technology optimizes communication by allowing wireless channels to transmit and receive simultaneously," it explained this week. But now GenXComm is angling its technology into the private wireless networking space. That's not a surprise given all the noise in that sector recently with ports, utilities and other companies installing their own private wireless networks.

GenXComm last year was a finalist in a National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) competition at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar. GenXComm was able to build a private and portable mesh network environment with the reported ability to scale across 100 miles with no previously established cellular infrastructure.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano