Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

GCI begins rolling out 5G in Alaska with Ericsson

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/20/2020
Comment (0)

GCI, which operates a wireless network in Alaska, is embarking on a major upgrade that promises to improve its 4G LTE service and add 5G capabilities. The company said the effort would result in a 5x boost to customers' connection speeds.

A GCI spokesperson confirmed to Light Reading that the operator is deploying 5G in its 600MHz spectrum starting first in Anchorage and then expanding at a later, unspecified date to other major Alaskan cities such as Wasilla, Juno and Fairbanks.

The company said it has so far upgraded five cell towers in Anchorage to 5G, with plans to upgrade all 80 towers in the city by the end of the year. Ericsson is the operator's prime vendor and is conducting the work. Ericsson has also played a starring role in the 5G upgrade efforts by other rural wireless network operators in the US including Nex-Tech Wireless in Kansas and Colorado and Carolina West Wireless in North Carolina.

GCI explained that its upgrade involves increasing the total amount of spectrum it is using in Anchorage from 15MHz to roughly 60MHz. The company said it's deploying LTE into its PCS, AWS, 700MHz and 850MHz bands, and 5G into its 600MHz spectrum. It's also adding LTE technologies including 256 QAM, three-channel carrier aggregation and 4x4 MIMO.

The company said customers who had been receiving peak speeds of 50Mbit/s can now expect speeds of up to several hundred megabits per second.

However, much of that speed bump is likely due to the operator's deployment of additional spectrum and LTE technologies, rather than solely due to its 5G upgrade. That's because 5G in lowband spectrum like 600MHz doesn't perform much better than high-end LTE networks.

That said, GCI said it would expand its 5G signals into its PCS and AWS bands via the application of EN-DC dual connectivity technology in the coming weeks.

GCI is offering 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and said it would expand its 5G handset lineup in the coming months.

Importantly, GCI said it would not charge extra for 5G. In that respect, GCI joins just about every other operator in the US with the notable exception of Verizon, which is working on adding a $10 per month 5G fee to its unlimited data plans.

GCI operates a fiber network throughout the state, which it is using to backhaul its wireless traffic. The company said 82% of Alaskans are covered by its LTE network today.

GCI competes against AT&T and Verizon in the Alaskan mobile sector, though neither of those two operators has yet launched its 5G services in the state. AT&T, however, probably isn't far behind GCI in 5G, given its intention to roll out 5G on lowband spectrum nationwide by the middle of this year.

GCI counted a total of 182,300 mobile lines in service in its most recent quarterly filing, which accounted for roughly 22% of the company's overall revenues.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 29, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE