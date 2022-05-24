Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

FWA is not a short-term play, Verizon CFO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/24/2022
Comment (0)

Verizon CFO Matt Ellis isn't buying into the thesis that fixed wireless access (FWA) is a short-term product that can't keep pace with capacity needs. On the contrary, Verizon can continue to apply spectrum and capacity to ensure that FWA performance suits the needs of both residential and business customers, he says.

But the question tends to come up as Verizon delivers north of 300 Mbit/s via its growing C-band network, while much of the wired broadband world, including Verizon's own Fios service, pushes toward multi-gigabit speeds.

Verizon added 112,000 consumer FWA subs and 82,000 business FWA subs in Q1 2022. Pictured is a Verizon 5G Home Internet service router. (Source: Verizon)
Verizon added 112,000 consumer FWA subs and 82,000 business FWA subs in Q1 2022. Pictured is a Verizon 5G Home Internet service router.
(Source: Verizon)

"We absolutely think there is a path to continue to add" spectrum to FWA, Ellis said Tuesday at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. "This is a product that we think will be part of our relationship with customers for many years to come into the future."

Today, Verizon is enhancing its 5G-based FWA product with C-band spectrum, and still has the opportunity to add millimeter wave spectrum to the mix in certain areas as well, he said.

Verizon started to supplement its FWA platform with C-band spectrum in mid-January. After getting access to 60MHz of capacity in that band, Verizon expects to push that up to 160MHz in the coming year.

The company has opened up access to the C-band in 46 markets, with 30 more expected to be added sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. Much of that C-band activity, including gross subscriber additions, has come from urban and suburban areas, Ellis said.

Ellis noted that Verizon is providing access to 5G-based FWA to more than 10 million homes today, and reiterated that the company expects to increase that figure to 50 million locations in 2025. "Certainly, I think there's opportunity for that number to become even larger," he added.

Ellis also expects the pace of FWA subscriber growth to rise higher during the balance of 2022 as Verizon deploys more C-band sites and broadens the marketing of those services. Verizon added a record 194,000 FWA subs in Q1 2022, up from a gain of 78,000 in the prior quarter. Q2 2022 will be Verizon's first full quarter of having C-band (it started to turn on C-band on January 19).

Ellis said Verizon is sourcing FWA subs from multiple areas of the market. But he added that most of them are existing broadband customers, including some on DSL, that are open to a switch.

Speaking at a different investor conference last week, Verizon Business EVP and CEO Tami Erwin noted that 80% of the company's FWA business service customers are using the technology as their "primary use case," and not as a secondary backup connection.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE