Fujitsu, Qualcomm complete data call with 5G carrier aggregation

TOKYO and SAN DIEGO – Fujitsu Limited and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.together accomplished an industry-leading landmark by successfully completing a 5G NR data call with multi-gigabit connection using 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation. The connection was established using non-standalone architecture, aggregating non-contiguous spectrum on 3.5 GHz (n78) and 4.9 GHz (n79) bands. The companies achieved this milestone utilizing a Fujitsu 5G New Radio (NR) base station and a 5G smartphone form factor test device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

Achieving more than 3 Gbps speeds using sub-6 GHz spectrum, this connection is the companies' first demonstration of 5G carrier aggregation, which builds upon the history of Qualcomm Technologies' technical successes such as the first 5G data connection on a modem chipset, the first 5G mmWave over-the-air call, the first 5G data call over-the-air using spectrum sharing and a recent Voice-over-NR call. The Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System can support peak speeds up to 5 Gbps by aggregating 200 MHz across select 5G sub-6 GHz bands. 5G sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation provides operators with greater flexibility to boost 5G performance utilizing their diverse spectrum assets, allowing them to improve network capacity and performance. 5G carrier aggregation helps to improve 5G speeds and reliability in challenging wireless conditions, allowing consumers to experience smoother video streaming and faster downloads.

As more operators enable support for 5G carrier aggregation, they will be able to rely on the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and Fujitsu's network infrastructure solutions to improve network capacity and performance by taking advantage of non-contiguous spectrum assets. Carrier aggregation is an important feature in the evolution of 5G networks to enhance system capacity, boost reliability in weak signal conditions, and deliver higher peak speeds - improving user experiences in existing applications and enabling new use cases in the future.

Commercial devices featuring carrier aggregation capabilities and powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System are expected to be available later this year.

