Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Fresh Veon liquidity concerns as lenders 'review' relationship – report

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/9/2022
Comment (0)

The specter of a liquidity crisis refuses to go away for Veon, an Amsterdam-headquartered Group that does most of its business in Russia.

Following EU sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a number of international lenders that secured a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) for Veon last March are now "reviewing their relationship" with Veon according to the Financial Times (paywall applies).

Fridman and Aven had their assets frozen last week, which includes their stakes in LetterOne, an investment group. In turn, LetterOne holds a 48% stake in Veon. Fridman and Aven subsequently stood down from the LetterOne board, while Fridman gave up his position as Veon director.

According to the FT, JPMorgan's credit analysts said that Veon's 'ability to maintain sufficient cash flow on an ex-Russia and Ukraine basis is not obvious.' (Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)
According to the FT, JPMorgan's credit analysts said that Veon's "ability to maintain sufficient cash flow on an ex-Russia and Ukraine basis is not obvious."
(Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)

Unnamed sources say the banks involved in granting the RCF, as well as other loans to both the Veon parent company and its subsidiaries, are trying to ascertain whether all this lending complies with rules around individuals placed under sanctions. Another reported concern is what the US Office of Foreign Assets Control might think.

Citigroup coordinated the $1.25 billion RCF, said the FT, with Barclays, Crédit Agricole, ING, JPMorgan, Raiffeisen and Société Générale among the lenders.

At the end of last month Veon withdrew $430 million of the facility to pay off a bond that matured. It leaves $820 million undrawn under the RCF.

We've got enough cash, says Veon

Although the Veon share price has inevitably suffered since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it got a slight bounce early today following a liquidity statement issued by Veon yesterday.

"We have entered this period with sound liquidity levels," it read. "USD 2.1 billion cash and deposits, including USD 1.5 billion held at the HQ level in Amsterdam in EURO or USD denominations."

The statement goes on to assert that Veon "has a diverse shareholder base, substantial free float, a majority of independent directors, and operates globally."

The Group stressed once again that Veon should not be subjected to any sanctions since Fridman and Aven held minority stakes in LetterOne, and that LetterOne is a minority stakeholder in Veon. "While sanctions have impacted certain shareholders, the impact of those individual sanctions does not flow down to Veon in a manner that subjects it to sanctions," read the statement.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

On March 4, however, as reported by the FT, JPMorgan's credit analysts said that Veon's "ability to maintain sufficient cash flow on an ex-Russia and Ukraine basis is not obvious" and a refinancing of its $5.5 billion debt pile would be "challenging in the current backdrop."

Fitch downgraded Veon's credit rating last Friday to a junk grade citing its limited access to cash in Russia and Ukraine.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE