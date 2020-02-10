Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

French Closed: France's €2.8B 5G auction farce

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/2/2020
Comment (0)

Once a year, Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal turns up in Paris and usually wins the French Open, the sport's prestige clay-court event.

There is always an element of sporting uncertainty: Three other men have managed to wrest the Coupe des Mousquetaires from his callused fingers since 2005.

Normally played in early June, the two-week tournament was into its third round on October 2 after a virus-induced delay. The damp conditions and larger balls chosen this year do not suit Nadal's hot-weather, heavy-topspin game.

Spain's Rafael Nadal on his favorite surface.
Spain's Rafael Nadal on his favorite surface.

There were no such vagaries in the other contest that took place in France this week.

While dressed up as a competition, France's auction of 5G licenses was never going to produce a surprise winner.

The four companies that already operate mobile networks – Altice, Bouygues Telecom, Iliad and Orange – were the same ones that secured spectrum.

Nadal must beat seven opponents to hoist the trophy. France's telcos faced not a single challenger.

In principle, they had to bid against one another, of course, but the entire process was a farce.

France would never have allowed one operator to hoard spectrum because this would skew competition.

The optimal outcome would have been an even, four-way split. Why, then, run an auction at all?

Under the hammer
Defenders of the format insist it is the most efficient way to award spectrum.

Critics, including many European operators and equipment suppliers such as Ericsson, say it deprives the industry of money that would otherwise be invested in networks, provided stringent conditions were attached to licenses.

France's operators are now on the hook for about €2.8 billion (US$3.3 billion), a sum that will fill a small hole in the state coffers.

France at least avoided the excesses of the 5G auctions that previously took place in Italy and Germany.

Italy's regulator chopped spectrum into uneven blocks and then watched operators fight over the juicier assignments. That maximized proceeds at the expense of competition in the telecom sector.

German authorities were criticized after they reserved airwaves for industrial groups, denying operators the full amount. Fierce bidding over what remained drove up the license fees.

The sale also dragged on interminably because of the auction rules. France's lasted just three days and left no player at a serious competitive disadvantage.

Price per MHz pop ($) for 3.4-3.8GHz spectrum
Source: Companies, regulatory authorities, Light Reading.
Source: Companies, regulatory authorities, Light Reading.

Yet, on a like-for-like basis, French spectrum in the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz range still cost four times as much as those airwaves in Finland, which ran a low-cost 5G sale in October 2018.

It was also more expensive than equivalent spectrum in the UK, Austria, Spain, Ireland and Latvia, according to Light Reading's spectrum database.

The outlay is significant for the service providers. Incumbent Orange, for instance, paid €854 million ($1 billion) for a 90MHz license, a figure equal to about 12% of its capital expenditure last year (the full results are shown in the table below).

Table 1: France's 5G auction results

Altice Bouygues Telecom Iliad Orange Total
Spectrum block 80MHz 70MHz 70MHz 90MHz 310MHz
Fee paid €728M €602M €602M €854M €2,786M
Source: Arcep

Amid a second wave of coronavirus, the auction has also come at a difficult time for some of its participants.

In May, Bouygues Telecom requested a postponement until early 2021. Just a few weeks later, its parent company recorded a 15% year-on-year slump in first-half sales, to €14.8 billion ($17.4 billion), and a €244 million ($286 million) net loss.

Operators must also meet some tough rollout targets set by the regulator, activating 3,000 5G sites by the end of 2022, 8,000 two years later and 10,500 a year after that, according to Jefferies, a bank.

"In a data-intensive market like France, operators may compete to bring 5G into service first," said Jefferies in a research note issued today.

License winners will be able to spread their payments over many years, however, and there is no sign of telco discontent.

"We are very satisfied with the way this auction process went; the result is well balanced and encourages operators to invest," said Orange CEO Stephane Richard in his statement.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Any griping would not elicit much sympathy.

Telecom has proven to be one of the most resilient sectors of the economy to the effects of COVID-19. In the second quarter, Orange's revenues dipped only 0.4%, compared with results for the same period of 2019.

As millions of European workers are forced into unemployment, governments will lean on big businesses that still look strong.

But the debate about the costly spectrum auction will continue.

Technology executives from European firms have previously been overheard grumbling that China's state-backed operators pay close to nothing for their own spectrum licenses, leaving them with more to invest in network rollout.

Were Europe similarly generous, money would find its way into shareholder pockets rather than service improvements, say the critics.

Few would bet on a regime change before 6G comes along.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE