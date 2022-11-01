France may have been something of a late arrival to the 5G party, but its four mobile network operators are now fully engaged in deploying 5G basestations while attempting to sell more expensive 5G plans and smartphones to customers.

A report published in December 2021, and carried out on behalf of various French telecoms organizations by Arthur D. Little, has now provided some estimates of what the 5G market in France is worth to date.

According to the study, the French 5G ecosystem is pretty well established and generated nearly €2 billion (US$2.26 billion) in revenue in 2020. Around half came from the construction of networks by Orange, Bouygues Telecom, SFR and Free, and half from the sale of 5G end-user devices. Just €13 million ($14.7 million) was contributed by subscribers to 5G postpaid plans, however.

Looking ahead, annual 5G investments are expected to amount to between €1.5 billion ($1.69 billion) and €2.2 billion ($2.48 billion), while revenue is expected to increase to between €23 billion ($26 billion) and €28 billion ($31.6 billion) by 2027, depending on how quickly 5G solutions are adopted.

In 2027, five vertical sectors are expected to account for around 75% of direct expenditure on business applications, broken down as follows:

Industry 4.0: €1.3 billion to €1.9 billion ($1.5 billion to $2.2 billion)

Transport: €800 million to €1.2 billion ($900 million to $1.4 billion)

Energy and water: €250 million to €400 million ($280 million to $450 million)

Health: €330 million to €500 million ($375 million to $570 million)