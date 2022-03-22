Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

FCC sets July 29 kickoff for 2.5GHz spectrum auction

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/22/2022
Comment (0)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced Monday that it will boot up an auction of certain 2.5GHz band licenses for 5G services on July 29, 2022.

Auction 108, as the FCC calls it, will offer roughly 8,000 new, flexible-use, county-based overlay licenses in the 2.5GHz band (2496MHz-2690MHz). Notably, these licenses are in areas with unassigned 2.5GHz spectrum and primarily cover rural parts of the country, the FCC said. The auction will use an ascending clock format.

The FCC's 2.5GHz auction aims to fill some of the critical 5G gaps in rural America. (Source: B Christopher/Alamy Stock Photo)
The FCC's 2.5GHz auction aims to fill some of the critical 5G gaps in rural America.
(Source: B Christopher/Alamy Stock Photo)

Tied in to the adoption of procedures for the auction, the FCC also launched a mapping tool for use by Auction 108 applicants to help them assess whether there is unassigned 2.5GHz spectrum available in US counties and if so to what extent.

Per the rules of the auction, overlay licenses must protect the operations of incumbent licensees within the auctioned areas, including any licensees that receive their licenses through applications filed in the Rural Tribal Priority Window, which closed in September 2020. The FCC noted that it is continuing to process pending tribal applications, "which could result in removing a relatively small number of additional licenses from the inventory" before the opening of the Auction 108 short-form application filing window.

Word of the starting date of Auction 108 comes a few weeks after FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel hinted that the auction for 2.5GHz spectrum would likely get underway in July.

"The 2.5 GHz band auction can help deliver on the promise of 5G services and ensure that it reaches as many people as possible," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "The 2.5 GHz band spectrum provides an opportunity to fill in some of the critical 5G gaps in rural America."

Focus on T-Mobile

T-Mobile is expected to be keenly interested in participating in Auction 108, as winning spectrum in these unassigned pockets could help the mobile operator fill some critical coverage gaps in a 5G network that is already heavily reliant on the 2.5GHz band.

"T-Mobile is likely to be the major winner, as the auction will allow the company to fix the 'Swiss Cheese' problem its 2.5 GHz network grid is known to suffer from," New Street Research analyst Blair Levin explained in a research note, according to Fierce Wireless, which adds that T-Mobile wanted the FCC to use the ascending clock auction format so it can precisely target its bids.

As Light Reading reported earlier this month, data from AllNet Insights & Analytics found that T-Mobile has recently acquired more than 200 of the 2.5GHz spectrum licenses that the FCC freed up for sale two years ago. That revelation is important because T-Mobile holds long-term leases on most of its 2.5GHz spectrum licenses but does not own them outright. Most of the licenses are owned by educational institutions, including universities, high schools and religious organizations.

The rules and starting date for Auction 108 will arrive on the heels of already-concluded Auction 110, which focused on the auction of spectrum licenses between 3.45GHz and 3.55GHz. That auction, dubbed the Andromeda auction by Light Reading, ended with $21.9 billion in winning bids.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE