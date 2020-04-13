Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

FCC keeps 1Gbit/s fixed wireless out of rural America

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/13/2020
Comment (0)

The FCC is preparing to release up to $20.4 billion to telecom companies to finance the construction of networks in rural areas. But the commission doesn't want to give any of that money to wireless companies seeking to provide 1Gbit/s services.

Not surprisingly, some 5G players are throwing a bit of a fit about that.

"5G is not just for mobile broadband, it is applicable to fixed wireless access as well – in fact some of the first use cases for 5G are fixed wireless access ("FWA") applications, such as wireless fiber solutions and connecting unserved areas," wrote 5G equipment provider Ericsson in recent comments to the FCC. "With 5G providing up to 100 times more capacity than 4G networks, a 5G FWA network eliminates the need for costly deployment of fiber-based access infrastructure and offers peak rates that few other fixed technologies can match. 5G FWA can reduce the initial cost of last mile connectivity by as much as 40 percent compared to fiber."

And Ericsson isn't the only equipment vendor making that argument. Siklu and Cambium – which also sell hardware for fixed wireless services – made similar statements in their own filings to the FCC.

"Modern fixed wireless technologies operating across a wide variety of spectrum bands are capable of providing gigabit services," fixed wireless Internet provider Starry wrote in its own filing to the FCC. Starry explained that it currently uses a Wi-Fi transmission technology in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum to provide up to 6.9Gbit/s per transmission sector in its own fixed wireless service.

"Microsoft respectfully requests the Commission not to adopt its proposal to exclude any applicant that intends to use fixed wireless," the software giant wrote to the FCC. Microsoft, for its part, continues to push its Airband fixed wireless service as a way to cross the digital divide.

Already Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have either hinted at using 5G for fixed wireless services or have unveiled major fixed wireless deployment plans. And Verizon, for example, recently boasted of 5G speeds exceeding 4Gbit/s.

Billions in the balance
At issue is a major new proposal from the FCC called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) that would distribute up to $20.4 billion to operators around the country to fund the construction of fixed telecom networks in rural areas. The effort is essentially a bigger version of the agency's Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) auction that ended in 2018, generating a significant amount of interest from fixed wireless providers.

In its proposal to distribute the RDOF funds, the FCC wants to finance several different tiers of speed, including a "minimum" tier that would require operators to provide 25Mbit/s downloads and a "baseline" tier that would require 50Mbit/s speeds. The agency's top speed tier, the "Gigabit" tier, would require RDOF winners to provide speeds of 1Gbit/s.

But the agency said that DSL and fixed wireless providers, including those using 5G, could not apply for that 1Gbit/s speed tier. "We propose precluding any applicant that intends to use fixed wireless or DSL technologies from bidding in the Gigabit tier if the applicant has not reported offering Gigabit broadband service in its FCC Form 477 data," the agency wrote. Internet providers use the FCC's Form 477 to tell the agency where and what kind of service they provide. "Based on FCC Form 477 data as of December 31, 2018, 98% of fixed wireless and DSL providers have not reported offering Gigabit speeds, and only 17% have reported offering speeds of 100Mbit/s or above. By contrast, 82% of optical carrier/fiber-to-the-end-user providers report offering broadband at 100Mbit/s speeds."

Concluded the FCC: "Given the continued lack of widespread reported deployment at higher speeds, it appears unreasonable to expect that an applicant choosing to use either fixed wireless or DSL would be able to offer Gigabit speeds by the first service milestone unless it has a reported history of offering such speeds."

Starting in October, the FCC will begin distributing its RDOF money through a reverse auction where the lowest bidder in a particular area wins – winners are then on the hook to actually build services with that funding.

Wired providers cheer
Some companies are defending the FCC's decision to exclude 5G and fixed wireless in general from the Gigabit funding tier.

"Until fixed wireless providers can demonstrate they have operational networks actually providing Gigabit services, these theoretical claims of what fixed wireless technology might or could do at some point in the future are mere speculation that do not warrant revising the Commission's proposed Gigabit tier bidding preclusion for fixed wireless services," wrote the Fiber Broadband Association in its FCC filing on the matter. The association represents companies that sell fiber-based telecom networks.

"As it determines how to invest limited ratepayer funds, the Commission's mantra here should be 'do it right the first time' by investing in networks that are known to be capable of meeting consumer demands as they evolve," wrote the NTCA in its filing. The association represents some rural cable providers. "A gamble on networks that are not providing service at a certain level today – and indeed if deployed tomorrow may not even be able to keep up with escalating consumer demands of the kind we are witnessing now – could leave millions of rural Americans lacking sufficient service. With respect to the RDOF, the Commission's distribution of funds for the benefit of consumers that have long lacked access should therefore be done right from the start."

The FCC's exclusion of fixed wireless from its RDOF program sits in contrast to its efforts to foster wireless services in general and 5G in particular. For example, the FCC has cited the "race to 5G" between the US and China as a reason for a number of its major policy initiatives, including its hotly contested move to supersede local jurisdiction in the deployment of small cells for 5G. The agency has also auctioned a wide range of mmWave spectrum for 5G, spectrum that supports super-fast download speeds, and has set up a separate $9 billion 5G Fund to finance the construction of 5G in rural areas.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE