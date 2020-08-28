Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Facebook takes aim at Apple over '50% dip' in ad revenues

News Analysis Fiona Graham, Editorial Director, Light Reading 8/28/2020
Comment (0)

Facebook has warned businesses that iOS 14 is likely to have a devastating effect on targeted advertising.

In a post on its Facebook for Business blog, the social network and technology company said Apple's forthcoming update to the iPhone operating system could lead to a drop in its Audience Network advertising platform of over 50%.

If an iPhone falls in the woods...: Few ordinary users are likely to be weeping salt tears over Facebook's inability to track them on iOS14. (Source: Tim Bennett on Unsplash)
If an iPhone falls in the woods...: Few ordinary users are likely to be weeping salt tears over Facebook's inability to track them on iOS14.
(Source: Tim Bennett on Unsplash)

The network lets mobile software developers deliver targeted in-app advertisements, based on Facebook's data. With iOS 14, apps that use this technology will have to ask users to opt in at launch.

Companies gathering personal data, then letting third parties use it to serve targeted ads, is controversial and often unpopular with users.

So it's unlikely Facebook and its customers will find much support for their position with a general public wary of tech companies snooping.

According to the company, over a billion people see at least one Audience Network ad per month – although the majority of mobile users are on Android phones.

Facebook said its apps on iOS 14 would not collect IDFA, the ID number that allows advertisers to target ads to individual users more effectively.

In other words, in a move likely to be welcomed by iPhone owners sick of advertising, advertisers are likely to find a significant chunk of their potential audience opts out, making them ineligible for targeted ads.


Moving target
The post gives details on how the company will approach the update.

"This is not a change we want to make, but unfortunately Apple's updates to iOS14 have forced this decision," said the post.

"We know this may severely impact publishers' ability to monetize through Audience Network on iOS 14, and, despite our best efforts, may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS14 in the future."

"While it's difficult to quantify the impact to publishers and developers at this point with so many unknowns, in testing we've seen more than a 50% drop in Audience Network publisher revenue when personalization was removed from mobile ad install campaigns."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"In reality, the impact to Audience Network on iOS 14 may be much more, so we are working on short- and long-term strategies to support publishers through these changes."

Facebook is almost wholly reliant on advertising for revenue, although the Audience Network is only part of their advertising portfolio.

The new Apple operating system is expected to roll out later this year.

This is the latest swipe at Apple by Facebook, which criticized the company for refusing to budge on its 30% App Store fees, as the social network launched a free service letting small businesses host paid events via Pages.

Apple has also come under pressure to offer news publishers the same preferential deal it struck with Amazon Prime.

Related posts:

Fiona Graham, editorial director, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE