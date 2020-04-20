Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Extreme Networks offers deferred payment options to customers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/20/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, continues to proactively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the operational vitality of our channel partners and the customers they serve. Now through September 30, 2020, Extreme will offer LEAP – the Lending Enablement & Assistance Program, to provide preferential financial terms for qualified channel partners across the Americas and Europe. LEAP also ensures current channel partners can maintain their existing competency certification levels through the balance of 2020 and provides access to an expanded portfolio of free online training options and other incentives.

Flexible Financing Options

Keeping fast-moving businesses and organizations connected and operational during the COVID-19 crisis should not be bound by short term macro-economic hurdles. Administered through Extreme Capital Solutions, LEAP provides new flexible financing options through participating Extreme distribution partners. Upon purchase of Extreme products and services, these terms can offer maximum financial flexibility by:

  • Deferring First Payment Up To 180 Days – Channel partners and customers can purchase Extreme solutions to help address their immediate networking needs while potentially moving their first payment into 2021, maximizing near-term cash flow.
  • Financing Options As Low As 0% – To further aid financial flexibility, qualified channel partners and customers can finance Extreme solutions for as low as 0% across the term of the loan. Low interest payments can be combined with payment deferral options.
  • Extreme Network Subscription - To help manage network infrastructure requirements in relation to changing business needs, partners and customers can subscribe to Extreme's easy-to-use, network-as-a-service acquisition model. With just a 60-day notice, this monthly subscription enables end users to refresh and swap previously purchased Extreme products with a new product.

Authorized Extreme partners and distributors should check their inboxes for more details and an invitation to the webinar detailing all of these offers and more.

New Partner Training, Certification, and Incentives

LEAP offers additional flexibility for channel partners to retain their certifications, take additional training and earn performance rebates. More importantly, LEAP simplifies the ability for Extreme channel partners to maintain their partner program status into calendar year 2021. These specific changes include:

  • Free Certification Training – Our free, remote cloud technical certification training is now available through September 18, all that is needed is an internet connection. This no-cost path to the ExtremeCloud™ IQ Wireless specialization unlocks added benefits in our partner program. Further, all current Specializations & Master Specializations will remain as such through September 2020. Certified Wireless Network Administrator (CWNA) requirements will also be waived until September 2020.
  • Reduced Growth Rebate Targets – We have reduced the achievement targets for the Diamond Growth Rebate by 5 points year-over-year. As such, partners who deliver at 115% or higher will now be rebate eligible.
  • Extended Partner Leveling Requirements & Training Deadlines – All partner level training requirements are now extended through June 30, 2020. Current partner levels will be valid through December 2020 and the next leveling review will be performed in January 2021.

Extreme continues to expand the portfolio of classes available through virtual classrooms via our Authorized Training Partners. Today, more than 90% of Extreme´s technical certification training is available online. For more information please contact [email protected]

Executive Perspective

Wes Durow, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme Networks

"Our channel partners are the heart of our business. As such, Extreme has taken proactive steps to ensure our partners can continue to deliver business critical networking solutions to customers today while preserving working capital. Through our LEAP program, qualified partners can take advantage of flexible, low interest financing, deferred payments, and free training, as well as reduced growth rebate targets, extended partner leveling requirements and training deadlines so they can not only survive, but thrive in these uncertain times."

J. Dee Flamming, President, Solid IT Networks

"COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our economy. Extreme's LEAP program provides a much-needed lifeline for our customers, allowing them to press forward with mission critical networking projects where they otherwise couldn't. We have always been impressed with the Extreme team and their commitment to customer success, but at times like these, we couldn't be more pleased or proud to be a partner."

Extreme Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 29, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE