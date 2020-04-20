Extreme Networks offers deferred payment options to customers

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, continues to proactively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the operational vitality of our channel partners and the customers they serve. Now through September 30, 2020, Extreme will offer LEAP – the Lending Enablement & Assistance Program, to provide preferential financial terms for qualified channel partners across the Americas and Europe. LEAP also ensures current channel partners can maintain their existing competency certification levels through the balance of 2020 and provides access to an expanded portfolio of free online training options and other incentives.

Flexible Financing Options

Keeping fast-moving businesses and organizations connected and operational during the COVID-19 crisis should not be bound by short term macro-economic hurdles. Administered through Extreme Capital Solutions, LEAP provides new flexible financing options through participating Extreme distribution partners. Upon purchase of Extreme products and services, these terms can offer maximum financial flexibility by:

Deferring First Payment Up To 180 Days – Channel partners and customers can purchase Extreme solutions to help address their immediate networking needs while potentially moving their first payment into 2021, maximizing near-term cash flow.

Financing Options As Low As 0% – To further aid financial flexibility, qualified channel partners and customers can finance Extreme solutions for as low as 0% across the term of the loan. Low interest payments can be combined with payment deferral options.

Extreme Network Subscription - To help manage network infrastructure requirements in relation to changing business needs, partners and customers can subscribe to Extreme's easy-to-use, network-as-a-service acquisition model. With just a 60-day notice, this monthly subscription enables end users to refresh and swap previously purchased Extreme products with a new product.

Authorized Extreme partners and distributors should check their inboxes for more details and an invitation to the webinar detailing all of these offers and more.

New Partner Training, Certification, and Incentives

LEAP offers additional flexibility for channel partners to retain their certifications, take additional training and earn performance rebates. More importantly, LEAP simplifies the ability for Extreme channel partners to maintain their partner program status into calendar year 2021. These specific changes include:

Free Certification Training – Our free, remote cloud technical certification training is now available through September 18, all that is needed is an internet connection. This no-cost path to the ExtremeCloud™ IQ Wireless specialization unlocks added benefits in our partner program. Further, all current Specializations & Master Specializations will remain as such through September 2020. Certified Wireless Network Administrator (CWNA) requirements will also be waived until September 2020.

Reduced Growth Rebate Targets – We have reduced the achievement targets for the Diamond Growth Rebate by 5 points year-over-year. As such, partners who deliver at 115% or higher will now be rebate eligible.

Extended Partner Leveling Requirements & Training Deadlines – All partner level training requirements are now extended through June 30, 2020. Current partner levels will be valid through December 2020 and the next leveling review will be performed in January 2021.

Extreme continues to expand the portfolio of classes available through virtual classrooms via our Authorized Training Partners. Today, more than 90% of Extreme´s technical certification training is available online. For more information please contact [email protected]

Executive Perspective

Wes Durow, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme Networks

"Our channel partners are the heart of our business. As such, Extreme has taken proactive steps to ensure our partners can continue to deliver business critical networking solutions to customers today while preserving working capital. Through our LEAP program, qualified partners can take advantage of flexible, low interest financing, deferred payments, and free training, as well as reduced growth rebate targets, extended partner leveling requirements and training deadlines so they can not only survive, but thrive in these uncertain times."

J. Dee Flamming, President, Solid IT Networks

"COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our economy. Extreme's LEAP program provides a much-needed lifeline for our customers, allowing them to press forward with mission critical networking projects where they otherwise couldn't. We have always been impressed with the Extreme team and their commitment to customer success, but at times like these, we couldn't be more pleased or proud to be a partner."

