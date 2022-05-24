Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

ExteNet touts coverage in Vegas

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/24/2022
Comment (0)

LAS VEGAS – ExteNet Systems has secured several new high-profile contracts in Las Vegas, strengthening its dominance in the city with infrastructure and wireless services in more than ten prime locations, providing future-ready network solutions for large-scale sports and entertainment events in the coming years.

ExteNet, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure, has actively designed wireless networks for Las Vegas beginning in 2008 and is currently engineering major builds with the major wireless carriers in close collaboration with city and county governments to expand its footprint over the next three years. ExteNet is major provider of fiber available on the main boulevard of the Las Vegas Strip, with plans to upgrade existing infrastructure to accommodate increasing needs and rapidly advancing technology. ExteNet is a trusted communications infrastructure partner operating networks in more than 50 hospitality venues today. ExteNet's fiber and mobility service expertise are critical for hospitality ownership tasked with delivering world-class and reliable communications and help differentiate the properties in this competitive landscape.

As the region prepares to host the Super Bowl in February 2024 and the Formula One World Championship in November 2023, businesses have shifted focus to establishing secure and reliable communications networks for seamless coverage and capacity for the anticipated crowds. ExteNet's solutions include the multi-carrier mobile broadband connectivity to support top class amenities and enhance on premise facilities for hospitality and commercial real estate.

"Las Vegas is already ultra-competitive when it comes to the hospitality landscape, and we understand the necessity of businesses that need to amp up their offerings to entice guests to their properties when they have a number of choices," said Rich Coyle, ExteNet's Chief Executive Officer. "Our personable, one-on-one relationships with clients allow us to create custom solutions that will arm them with what they need during high-capacity events."

ExteNet Systems

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE