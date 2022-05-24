ExteNet touts coverage in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – ExteNet Systems has secured several new high-profile contracts in Las Vegas, strengthening its dominance in the city with infrastructure and wireless services in more than ten prime locations, providing future-ready network solutions for large-scale sports and entertainment events in the coming years.

ExteNet, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure, has actively designed wireless networks for Las Vegas beginning in 2008 and is currently engineering major builds with the major wireless carriers in close collaboration with city and county governments to expand its footprint over the next three years. ExteNet is major provider of fiber available on the main boulevard of the Las Vegas Strip, with plans to upgrade existing infrastructure to accommodate increasing needs and rapidly advancing technology. ExteNet is a trusted communications infrastructure partner operating networks in more than 50 hospitality venues today. ExteNet's fiber and mobility service expertise are critical for hospitality ownership tasked with delivering world-class and reliable communications and help differentiate the properties in this competitive landscape.

As the region prepares to host the Super Bowl in February 2024 and the Formula One World Championship in November 2023, businesses have shifted focus to establishing secure and reliable communications networks for seamless coverage and capacity for the anticipated crowds. ExteNet's solutions include the multi-carrier mobile broadband connectivity to support top class amenities and enhance on premise facilities for hospitality and commercial real estate.

"Las Vegas is already ultra-competitive when it comes to the hospitality landscape, and we understand the necessity of businesses that need to amp up their offerings to entice guests to their properties when they have a number of choices," said Rich Coyle, ExteNet's Chief Executive Officer. "Our personable, one-on-one relationships with clients allow us to create custom solutions that will arm them with what they need during high-capacity events."

