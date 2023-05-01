Everest Infrastructure Partners buys cell towers from CTG

Everest Infrastructure Partners has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of wireless communications tower assets from Communications Tower Group (“CTG”).

The tower assets represent premium locations across 10 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. “We are very pleased to work with CEO and Founder, Ricardo Loor, as well as the entire management team of CTG to acquire these high-quality tower assets and development pipeline. Carrier leasing activity for these sites has been consistently strong and we expect it to continue given the momentum for colocation and new tower development that we see in their pipeline,” said Mike Mackey, President of Everest.

“This acquisition of these tower assets and development pipeline from CTG closes out a record year for our team at Everest. We achieved growth in our U.S. portfolio of 50% in 2022, more than the prior two years combined, and have positioned Everest as one of the premier owners of wireless infrastructure assets,” said Mackey. “We are incredibly proud of the respective teams involved on this transaction and especially our internal closing team as they dedicated themselves to closing this deal through the holiday season to ensure a successful closing in 2022.”

Kalil & Company, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Everest in this transaction.

Read the press release here.

Everest Infrastructure Partners