Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Europe's towercos are building on shaky ground

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 1/11/2021
Comment (0)

Towermania is sweeping Europe like a virus. Debt-ridden service providers are hiving off their masts. Infrastructure firms are snapping them up and renting out space to the region's operators. Investors have swooned like music groupies over these new landlords of the mobile telecom sector. The share price of Cellnex, Europe's biggest infrastructure specialist, has nearly quadrupled in the last five years. Valued at €23.6 billion ($28.7 billion), it is now worth €4.7 billion ($5.7 billion) more than Telefónica, one of Europe's biggest service providers.

That is remarkable. For the first nine months of last year, the Spanish incumbent made €32.2 billion ($39.2 billion) in sales and €9.7 billion ($11.8 billion) in earnings. Cellnex's revenues over the same period were just €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion). Its earnings came in at €838 million ($1 billion).

Cellnex's five-year share price (€)
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

Investment demands, a weak sales outlook, regulatory threats and Internet challengers have all weighed heavily on the traditional telco. In the meantime, markets have fallen in love with the towerco as a dependable source of revenues that will never dry up. Service providers will always need somewhere to stick their network equipment. The take-up of more advanced mobile services will serve only to fuel demand for additional sites. Europe is awash with prospective tenants, and many are under pressure to sell property. Once they have signed on the dotted line, Cellnex and other landlords can sit back and count their takings.

But there have been signs of a recent cooling in the red-hot sector. Cellnex's share price peaked in October at €55.12 and has subsequently dropped to €48.58 at the time this article was written. Following a €10 billion ($12.2 billion) acquisition of about 24,600 European sites from Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, it looks highly leveraged, with debts that are more than 6.7 times its annual earnings, according to Fitch Ratings. The business outlook does not justify the amount it has recently spent on towers, according to one view.

Of landlords and tenants

Once towercos have bought or built sites, their only way to increase sales is by adding tenants to existing towers. Tenancy ratios, measuring the number of clients per site, are currently low. While Cellnex does not provide a figure in its most recent annual report, Vodafone's towerco, named Vantage Towers, reported a tenancy ratio of just 1.5 last July, when 90% of its revenues came from other parts of the Vodafone Group. Crown Castle, a towers company in the US, reported a tenancy ratio of 2.1 in November.

Towercos, then, ideally want to operate in markets where there are lots of unpropertied service providers and few infrastructure rivals. Europe's attractions have been obvious. In its hypercompetitive telecom markets, operators like Iliad and Three have been willing to sell towers and sign tenancy agreements. Crown Castle and American Tower, another US infrastructure specialist, are nowhere to be seen.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

The trouble is that regional incumbents such as Orange and Vodafone are not about to let Cellnex go unchallenged. Some are now setting up their own towercos. And while this activity means they can raise capital from other investors, the main players seem to have drawn the line at relinquishing control. Joint ventures between the likes of Deutsche Telekom and Orange remain a possibility, and they might help to minimize competition. But the overall number of towercos looks set to increase, not fall.

Generating additional tenancies will be difficult in this environment. A doubling of Cellnex's tenancy ratio across the industry would imply there are three service providers to a tower. As things stand, however, there is possibly a surplus of towers. Network-sharing deals that involve more than two partners are rare. One risk to any towerco trying to increase its tenancy ratio is the possibility of mergers between prospective tenants. Unlikely as this has looked in Europe for many years, concern it is falling behind China and the US on the rollout of 5G could make regulators more amenable to consolidation.

A stagnant regional market

But if it does happen, Cellnex and others might not find raising prices any easier. On a like-for-like basis, Vodafone's European service revenues shrank 1.8% year-on-year in its recent September-ending quarter. Deutsche Telekom's European sales were down 1.7%. Outside France, Orange reported a 3.7% revenue drop for the same period. Even if coronavirus made last year even tougher than normal, European telecom revenues are not growing in any meaningful way. This will obviously constrain the ability of a towerco to charge more for tenancy, especially if it is owned by a service provider.

Towermania has yet to run its course. Just today, Vodafone announced the transfer to Vantage Towers of its 50% stake in Cornerstone, a UK network-sharing venture with Telefónica. Orange has recently talked up the opportunity to create a European towers champion, pooling its towers with those owned by rivals so that it can challenge Cellnex. Interest levels could help to raise capital for investment in 5G, addressing regional concern about Europe's telecom lag.

But few would bank on much growth in telecom revenues from 5G services. Amid the pandemic, service providers have made "digital transformation" and related cost savings their main priority. Ericsson recently forecast a long-term growth rate of more than 1% for the mobile infrastructure market, a figure that will hardly excite investors. These are the foundations on which towers are built. Unless the outlook changes, the towerco business model may start to look wobbly.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Gigabit subsidies are a waste of taxpayer dosh

The UK spending watchdog slams the government's gigabit record, but does anything really need to be fixed?

Ericsson turns Huawei lobbyist with China biz at stake

It is little wonder the Swedish equipment vendor has leapt to Huawei's defense in Sweden, whatever it really thinks about its Chinese rival.

What won't happen in telecom in 2021

Predictions stories are rampant around this time of year. Here's what not to expect in 2021.

After Google outage, telcos should think twice about public cloud

Public cloud systems promise cost savings and convenience, but the wider risks cannot be ignored.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE