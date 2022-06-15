Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Europe's smartphone market hit by headwinds in Q1

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/15/2022
Comment (0)

A new report has just been published that paints a bleak picture of the European smartphone market in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other factors.

According to Counterpoint Research, the region's smartphone market dropped 12% year-over-year in Q1 2022 and registered the lowest Q1 shipments for nearly a decade. Ongoing component shortages and deteriorating economic conditions have also affected sales.

The situation in Europe reflects global trends. Indeed, analyst firms such as Canalys have already predicted that global smartphone shipments slumped 11% YoY in Q1 2022.

Jan Stryjak, associate director of Counterpoint Research, noted that rising inflation levels across Europe "are impacting consumer spending, while Samsung and Apple, Russia's first and third ranked smartphone vendors, halted all shipments into Europe's largest market in early March 2022."

Stryjak conceded that although the two vendors make up around half of Russian smartphone shipments, their combined shipments in Russia account for only 6% of total European smartphone shipments.

"The consequences of their withdrawal are, therefore, still relatively small on a regional scale," he said. "However, the impact of the war may develop wider ramifications if it leads to a drop in availability of raw materials, a rise in prices, further inflationary pressure and/or other vendors withdrawing from Russia."

The report shows that around 49 million smartphones were shipped in Europe in Q1 2022. Samsung remained the region's top smartphone vendor, with its highest market share since the third quarter of 2022. Realme was the only top-five vendor to register annual shipment growth in the quarter.

Tough times

Stryjak does not have many words of comfort for the year ahead, either, and commented that the overall situation is expected to get worse before it gets better.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Counterpoint predicts that annual growth in Europe's smartphone shipments is expected to continue to decline for the next few quarters, especially in Q2 as the cost of living across the region hits record highs and the full impact of Samsung and Apple's withdrawal from Russia is realized.

The analyst firm already anticipates that total smartphone units shipped globally in 2022 are expected to fall 3% YoY to 1.36 billion units. IDC is also forecasting a 3.5% decline this year to 1.31 billion units.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE