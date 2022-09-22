Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Leading Lights 2022
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

European operators test-run holographic calls

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/22/2022
Comment (0)

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone have clubbed together – working alongside tech company Matsuko – to pilot holographic calls.

Using unmodified smartphones, which send 2D video to the cloud where it's rendered into 3D holograms, the trial was done from multiple locations: Madrid, Bonn, Paris and Dusseldorf.

The quartet of European operators said the ultimate aim is to make setting up holographic calls as easy as traditional ones.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone, working with tech company Matsuko, want to make holographic calls as easy as traditional ones. (Source: Philipp Dimitri/Westend61 GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone, working with tech company Matsuko, want to make holographic calls as easy as traditional ones.
(Source: Philipp Dimitri/Westend61 GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

The pilot's first phase, a Telefónica spokesperson told Light Reading, was done using throughput speeds of between 2 Mbit/s and 4 Mbit/s and a latency of 40-60 milliseconds, through a mixture of 5G and edge computing.

"The expectation is that we are able to increase the hologram quality by increasing these two parameters," said the Telefónica spokesperson. "We see in the future the need for 30 Mbit/s and 5-10 milliseconds latency in the network access."

The later "multiple phases" of the trial, anticipated by the spokesperson, will continue with Matsuko and "other telcos" this year and the next.

Holographic content, asserted the official announcement, can also be "streamed to viewers in an AR/VR/MR environment with a clarity and sharpness never previously possible."

The announcement also stated that previous "network-related issues," which "impeded the smooth and natural holographic movement of the holograms," have apparently been resolved.

Marvelous Matsuko

Matsuko's 'platform' also got fulsome praise, as it enables "better color and texture resolutions" and increases realism when viewed on a smartphone or other mobile device – all without the need for a video headset.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

"We are confident that in the near future, we will be able to offer our customers a new way of communicating, using this new holographic technology to deliver a more immersive 'virtually there' experience," said Daniel Hernández, VP of devices and consumer IoT at Telefónica.

"Our cross-operator collaboration with Matsuko will help to accelerate this innovation and ensure that it works no matter which operator you choose."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization in Home
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE