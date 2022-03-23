Sign In Register
Eurobites: Zain chooses Huawei as it looks to push the 5G envelope

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/23/2022
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tele2 commits to circularity; Telia issues €500 million green bond; Zoomed-out UK workers bang nails into caffeine's coffin.

  • Kuwait-based Zain Group has gone with Huawei for a network upgrade project spanning several of its markets. A memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies outlined the scope of the deal, with Huawei helping Zain optimize its network architecture to extend its 5G capabilities to support IoT, ultra-reliable low latency communications, uplink-centric broadband, real-time broadband communication, harmonized communication and sensing. The two companies also plan to work together to define network-level criteria for autonomous driving and investigate other potential "5.5G" applications of the technology.

  • Nordic operator Tele2 has committed to achieving "100% circularity" in its network equipment by 2025, meaning that all such gear will be responsibly resold, reused, remanufactured or recycled, while non-recyclable materials will be disposed of securely. Tele2 says it is the first telco in Sweden to make this commitment.

  • Similarly Nordic and environmentally aware is Telia, which has issued its second green hybrid bond intended to finance more energy-efficient networks and more eco-friendly digital services. The bond is worth €500 million (US$549 million) and has a maturity of 61.25 years.

  • Danish operator Nuuday – part of the TDC group – has chosen software from Australia's Dubber to supply its mobile and unified communications customers with unified call recording and voice AI. The deployment will also provide for the migration of all existing on-premises call recordings to the Dubber cloud platform.

  • South Africa's MTN Group has announced changes to its senior management in Nigeria, Iran and Sudan. Hassan Jaber moves from MTN Irancell to assume the COO role at MTN Nigeria; Malik Melamu moves from MTN Sudan to take the COO role at MTN Irancell; and Ziad Sabah moves from MTN Syria to become CEO at MTN Sudan.

  • Raxio Group, a pan-African data center operator, is investing in what it says is Tanzania's first carrier-neutral Tier III data center. Raxio Tanzania will be the company's sixth data center in Africa and will provide colocation capacity to local, regional and international enterprises, cross connection services with local and international carriers and a series of "value-added" services.

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 has been updating on its progress in the principality of Wales, where it has boosted 4G capacity in 5,800 postcode localities over the past year and extended 5G coverage in the capital city, Cardiff, to 66% of the population. On the fixed-line front, Virgin says its "Project Lightning" gigabit broadband network now reaches almost 1 million people across Wales.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, has been out with its clipboard again for another jolly survey that it hopes will garner a few column inches. And we've fallen for it – doh! The point of the survey, as much as there is one, is to provide a snapshot of how formerly office-bound wage slaves are living their new, not-really-post-pandemic, broadband-dependent hybrid working lives. As you might expect, we're all making lots of video calls and furiously sending emails, but the most worrying finding, at least from the perspective of caffeine-soaked Eurobites Towers, is that we're drinking, on average, ten cups of tea or coffee a week. This is nowhere near enough. Millennials, set aside those comfort-blanket bottles of water: You need to up your beverage game…

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

