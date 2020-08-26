Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ultraleap jumps into bed with Qualcomm for 5G-supported 'XR'

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/26/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Virgin Media offers cheaper broadband to welfare recipients; Deutsche Telekom trumpets new cloud tool; management pay freeze at Telenor.

  • Virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality – collectively known these days, apparently, as extended reality (XR) – have long been touted as great potential applications for 5G. Now, Ultraleap, a company based in Bristol, UK, has forged a multi-year partnership with US chipmaker Qualcomm which will see the Ultraleap's hand-tracking technology, Gemini, pre-integrated and optimized on Qualcomm's 5G-supported XR2 5G reference design platform. Ultraleap's hand-tracking technology has been developed over ten years using artificial intelligence, and has applications in a range of industries, including extended reality, automotive, digital signage, industrial automation and consumer electronics.

  • With the economic ravages caused by coronavirus pandemic very much in mind, UK cable operator Virgin Media is to launch a new broadband service in the fall aimed specifically at those receiving Universal Credit, a form of welfare payment for those out of work on a low income. The plan, called Virgin Media Essential Broadband, offers a respectable 15 Mbit/s for a fixed price of £15 a month, with no fixed-term contract length and a guarantee that no price hikes will be imposed while welfare payments are being received. Initially the service will be only be available to existing Virgin Media customers, who will have to provide proof of their Universal Credit status before gaining access to it.

  • Deutsche Telekom has launched a new tool, the Cloud Topology Designer (CTD), which the operator says allows developers and cloud architects to build software applications using "drag and drop" techniques. In the past, says the operator, it would take "weeks if not months" to customize applications to new cloud infrastructures, but the CTD accelerates this to a matter of minutes. The CTD is free for Open Telekom Cloud customers; they pay only for the resources they put together and use.

  • A whole raft of senior management execs at Norway's Telenor may have to put that planned fortnight in Mauritius on hold next year as it has been decided that they will be subject to a pay freeze, or to put it in the almost cruelly well-chosen words of the company statement, a "salary adjustment" of "0 percent." The policy affects 125 bigwigs across various Telenor business units.

  • Ericsson is getting involved with UNICEF's Giga project to improve schools' connectivity worldwide, bringing an unspecified amount of cash as well as resources for data engineering and data science capacity to accelerate school connectivity mapping. Specifically, Ericsson will assist with the collection, validation, analysis, monitoring and visual representation of real-time school connectivity data, in the hope that this will help governments and the private sector to design digital offerings that promote learning.

  • Facebook is to launch its "news service," which combines proper original reporting with aggregated content from trustworthy sources (rather than promoting the fake-news views of mad-as-a-snake, tin-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists and/or malevolent "state actors") in Germany and the UK. As Reuters reports, the social media giant currently pays US publishers for content and carries original reporting from more than 200 outlets.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
    August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
    September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
    September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
    NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
    DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
    AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
    Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE