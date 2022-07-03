Eurobites: UK tweaks mast planning rules to boost mobile coverage

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT spreads the small-cell love in the UK; Proximus welcomes Ada; Türk Telekom turns to Mavenir.

Vodafone has signed up British tennis star Emma Raducanu as its "grassroots tennis ambassador." The agreement includes the relaunch of the "Road to Wimbledon" mass participation program, which has been verbosely rebranded as "Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone." Raducanu is already the ambassador for fashion house Dior, so she's now presumably good for smartphones and posh frocks.

— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading