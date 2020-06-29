Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: UK government faces fresh lawmakers' mutiny over Huawei

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/29/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson's aboard the 5G train; Lebara chooses Openet for charging; BT fast-tracks ethnic minority employees.

  • The UK government is on a collision course with lawmakers in the Parliament's upper chamber over its policy on Huawei's role in the country's 5G network, and is likely to lose an important vote on the issue tomorrow (Tuesday), according to the Daily Mail. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already faced opposition from within his own party to his government's decision to allow Huawei to play a limited role in the 5G network on security grounds but, says the report, a group of peers in the House of Lords will tomorrow seek to amend proposed legislation to make it illegal to use technology from companies linked to human rights abuses, a category in which they place Huawei as a result of its supply of equipment to the security forces acting against Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province. (See UK in search of Huawei 5G replacements – report, Eurobites: Is a Huawei handbrake-turn ahead for UK? and Huawei befuddled by reports of total 5G ban in UK.)

  • Ericsson is positioning itself for more 5G-fueled work on the railways by joining Unife, the European trade association for train builders and rail equipment suppliers. In 2018, Ericsson teamed up with Swisscom to demonstrate "network slicing" techniques to address the needs of the rail sector, while in Nürnburg, Germany, the vendor has built several 5G radio sites at the city's switching yards to enable the use of drones and AI to help detect accident risks on the track.

  • Lebara, the mobile virtual network operator specializing in cut-price international calling, has turned to Ireland's Openet for charging software for its service in five European countries. Openet's Evolved Charging Suite runs in the cloud on Amazon Web Services and is managed by Rackspace.

  • BT, the UK's incumbent operator, is responding to societal disquiet following the killing of George Floyd in the US by launching an Ethnicity Rapid Action Plan that includes a scheme to fast-track high-potential people from ethnic minority backgrounds in a bid to get more of them into senior management positions. As part of the plan, every shortlist for a senior management role will, says BT, be "diverse." In a statement, BT's chief strategy and transformation officer, Mike Sherman, said: "It is important to remember that we aren’t starting from scratch on our diversity and inclusivity agenda. We already have bold and ambitious plans and we continue to support each of our ten diversity networks across the organisation. However, it's clear that we need to go further, faster."

  • Northern Ireland is set to leave near-neighbor England in its wake as releases it COVID-19 contact-tracing app "within weeks," according to a BBC report. The app, says the report, will be based on the "decentralized" platform jointly developed by Apple and Google, where user data relating to infections and potential infections is stored on the phone rather than on a central server. It has also been designed to work alongside the equivalent app being used on the other side of the land border, in Ireland.

  • Middle Eastern operator Ooredoo is giving itself a pat on the back for getting ranked 25th in Forbes magazine's "The Middle East’s Top 100 Companies 2020" category, as well as making the top three in terms of regional telcos. Ooredoo was founded as the Qatar National Telecom Service in 1949, with one Doha telephone exchange and a capacity of just 50 lines.

  • Telefónica UK (O2) is using an expected surge in "staycations" this year, whereby Brits take their vacations in their own country, as an excuse to trumpet the work it has been doing this year to "boost" 4G in 91,000 (by postcode) locations, including "almost 400 of the nation's favourite tourist destinations," it says, maybe a tad desperately.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
    July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
    July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
    July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
    July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
    July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learning From China’s Deployments
    July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
    The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
    SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE