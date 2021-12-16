Eurobites: TIM puts its foot down, reaches 5 Gbit/s on live 5G network

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica makes board changes; Ofcom's fiber overview; Höttges contract extended at Deutsche Telekom.

Telecom Italia (TIM) is claiming a European first with a 5Gbit/s downlink on a live standalone 5G network, with peaks of more than 5.2 Gbit/s. The connection was achieved through what TIM calls a "Dual Connectivity" approach, where 3.7GHz and 26GHz frequencies are combined, exploiting 800MHz of bandwidth on the 26GHz frequency. The landmark was reached with the help of Ericsson and Qualcomm. (The device used for the demonstration is based on the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system.)

Telefónica's board of directors has voted to restructure its governing body following voluntary resignations tendered by proprietary directors Ignacio Moreno Martínez and Jordi Gual Solé. However, both Moreno and Gual will continue to have links with the company, and are expected to be appointed to boardroom roles at Telefónica España and Telefónica Brasil. Telefónica's main board has approved the appointment of independent director María Luisa García Blanco as member and chairman of the Sustainability and Quality Committee, replacing Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho.

Telefónica is also working with IT services company NTT Data on a 5G network for the Port of Malaga, the main purpose of which will be to control in real time the movement of different types of vessels at the mouth of the port. NTT Data is contributing its range of port technology software, which incorporates AI and analytics.

Communications regulator Ofcom has been updating on the progress of fiber rollout in the UK, revealing that full-fiber broadband services are now available to more than 8 million homes, an increase of 3 million properties in the last year. In 2021, 750,000 homes upgraded to full-fiber services, says the report, taking the number of properties connected to nearly 2 million – though that's still less than a quarter of those to which full fiber is available.

Tim Höttges is to remain as CEO of Deutsche Telekom for another five years, taking him beyond his previous contract expiry date of 2023. In a statement, Höttges said: "My curiosity, my willingness to change and my will to transform are unbroken … Having made Telekom the leading European telecommunications company, we now want to become the leading digital telecommunications company as well." No pressure then.

Nokia has launched something called Gigabit Connect, which it says will make it easier for fiber network providers to deploy gigabit broadband services in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) where the final connection leg is via twisted pair or coaxial cables. Gigabit Connect, says Nokia, will enable the last leg to be managed as a fiber endpoint via a "single pane of glass" interface.

Orange is building a private 4G and 5G industrial-grade network for Nokia's factory in Bydgoszcz, Poland, which tests ICT systems and networks for telcos and customers from the industry, transport and energy sectors.

UK altnet Hyperoptic has appointed Lisa Neale as its MD of infrastructure. Neale joined BT as an engineer at the age of 18, and spent 20 years there, recently holding a number of top jobs at Openreach, BT's semi-autonomous network access arm.