Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Three UK turns to Tata for 5G core configuration

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/18/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone gets in on the drones act; BT faces class action over landline charges; Deutsche Telekom eggheads investigate quantum-assisted artificial intelligence.

  • Three UK has gone all the way to India for help in configuring its 5G core, tapping Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to ensure it integrates correctly with the accompanying 5G radio access network. TCS' software will, say the two partners, speed up configuration checking and reduce manual errors. Three is in the process of pushing out a new 5G RAN, and has so far established live services in 175 towns and cites across the UK. (See Three UK hits reset on IT and 5G overhaul and Three UK to Go Big on 5G for Home Broadband.)

  • A consortium of 16 companies and organizations, one of which is Vodafone, has won a share of £30 million (US$40.6 million) of UK government money to develop and test a remotely operated drone system for industrial and urban environments. Vodafone's Radio Positioning Service will be integrated into the Sees.ai command-and-control system and will be used to complement existing satellite-based GPS location technology, providing a secondary feed of location-based information.

  • A class action against BT could, if successful, result in the UK incumbent operator having to pay £500 ($677) in compensation to 2.3 million of its customers, reports the BBC. The case centers on what was deemed by UK communications regulator Ofcom in 2017 to be BT's overcharging of (mainly elderly) landline-only customers for eight years. Following that review, BT cuts it landline price by £7 a month, but did not compensate those affected for previous overcharging. High-profile law firm Mishcon de Reya has now filed a claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). In a statement responding to the lawsuit, BT claims that Ofcom's final statement "made no finding of excessive pricing or breach of competition law more generally," adding that BT takes its "responsibilities to older and more vulnerable customers very seriously."

  • Deutsche Telekom's resident boffins are participating in the PlanQK projecect, which has been set up to develop a platform and ecosystem for quantum-assisted artificial intelligence. T-Labs – the research arm of Deutsche Telekom – will provide potential telecom use cases for the technology, such as Industry 4.0 applications.

  • UK altnet Hyperoptic is to offer a free broadband service to families in public housing covered by Hyperoptic's network who do not have a reliable broadband connection. Residents who meet the criteria can order a free 50Mbit/s service, which will remain free until the end of the current academic year. (The resident is under no obligation to continue or pay for a service after this date.) The move is another response to the issues faced by many families trying to "home school" without the necessary connectivity. Ofcom estimates that more than 880,000 British children live in a household with only a mobile Internet connection.

  • Sweden's Ericsson has landed a 5G core network gig in Taiwan, with Asia-Pacific Telecom Co Ltd (APT). The deal includes integration with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) on the 3.5GHz frequency band – in September 2020, FET and APT announced a partnership to provide 5G services through the nation's first multi-operator core network.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
    March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
    January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
    January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
    January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
    January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
    January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
    February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
    February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
    February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
    February 17, 2021 Building High-Performance 5G Networks With vRAN
    February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
    February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
    Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
    5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
    China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
    CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE