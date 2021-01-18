Eurobites: Three UK turns to Tata for 5G core configuration

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone gets in on the drones act; BT faces class action over landline charges; Deutsche Telekom eggheads investigate quantum-assisted artificial intelligence.

A consortium of 16 companies and organizations, one of which is Vodafone, has won a share of £30 million (US$40.6 million) of UK government money to develop and test a remotely operated drone system for industrial and urban environments. Vodafone's Radio Positioning Service will be integrated into the Sees.ai command-and-control system and will be used to complement existing satellite-based GPS location technology, providing a secondary feed of location-based information.

A class action against BT could, if successful, result in the UK incumbent operator having to pay £500 ($677) in compensation to 2.3 million of its customers, reports the BBC. The case centers on what was deemed by UK communications regulator Ofcom in 2017 to be BT's overcharging of (mainly elderly) landline-only customers for eight years. Following that review, BT cuts it landline price by £7 a month, but did not compensate those affected for previous overcharging. High-profile law firm Mishcon de Reya has now filed a claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). In a statement responding to the lawsuit, BT claims that Ofcom's final statement "made no finding of excessive pricing or breach of competition law more generally," adding that BT takes its "responsibilities to older and more vulnerable customers very seriously."

Deutsche Telekom's resident boffins are participating in the PlanQK projecect, which has been set up to develop a platform and ecosystem for quantum-assisted artificial intelligence. T-Labs – the research arm of Deutsche Telekom – will provide potential telecom use cases for the technology, such as Industry 4.0 applications.

UK altnet Hyperoptic is to offer a free broadband service to families in public housing covered by Hyperoptic's network who do not have a reliable broadband connection. Residents who meet the criteria can order a free 50Mbit/s service, which will remain free until the end of the current academic year. (The resident is under no obligation to continue or pay for a service after this date.) The move is another response to the issues faced by many families trying to "home school" without the necessary connectivity. Ofcom estimates that more than 880,000 British children live in a household with only a mobile Internet connection.