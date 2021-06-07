Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Telia, Ericsson claim Swedish 5G speed record

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/6/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EE helps customers stay just about connected; Nokia touts new iSIM software; more changes at TIM.

  • Telia and Ericsson reckon they have achieved a Swedish 5G speed record, having notched up a 2.2Gbit/s connection on Telia's public 5G network using the 3.5GHz spectrum band and an iPhone 12 in central Stockholm. Telia's 5G services are already available in 22 Swedish cities and the operator hopes that more than 90% of the population will be covered by the 5G network as early as 2023.

  • Meanwhile, on the private 5G front, Ericsson is teaming up with Telenor to supply networks to Skogforsk, Sweden's forestry research institute. A pilot project will investigate how 5G can be used for remote control of forestry machinery and compare the technology to others available, such as Wi-Fi and 4G.

  • EE, the UK mobile operator that is part of the BT empire, is launching a new "Stay Connected" feature to new and upgrading customers, which automatically switches customers who have used up their monthly data allowance to a 0.5Mbit/s mobile data connection – fast enough to receive data messages, check emails and consult maps, says EE – rather than leaving them high, dry and dataless. The feature comes at no extra cost to users, though if they want to revert to zippier mobile data they can still buy a data "add-on." Workers in the National Health Service, who have been enjoying unlimited data from EE, will find themselves moved to a 2Mbit/s mobile data connection once they have exceeded their reinstated monthly data allowance.

  • Nokia has unveiled new "vendor-agnostic" remote eSIM (embedded SIM) and iSIM (integrated SIM) management software that it says enables new 5G mobile and IoT services by simplifying cellular subscription processes through automation. Nokia's software suite, collectively called iSIM Secure Connect, goes on sale this quarter. (See Apple: It's the End of the SIM as We Know It.)

  • Nokia is also trumpeting its latest transport network win: The Finnish vendor will provide Spanish utility firm Red Eléctrica de España (REE) with an IP/MPLS network and DWDM (dense wave-division multiplexing) optical transport network, which will upgrade REE's existing network. REE is a transmission system operator (TSO) responsible for the transmission of electricity nationwide and its 800-site network is used to manage the grid.

  • Things are never quiet for long at Telecom Italia (TIM). In the latest exec reshuffle, Stefano Siragusa has been made chief revenue officer, replacing Federico Rigoni, who has left the company by "mutual agreement." Also, Nicola Grassi has been made chief technology and operations officer, and Paolo Chiriotti takes the reins of the procurement department. (See TIM wants another headcount shave – report and Telecom Italia crumbles like a Roman ruin.)

  • New data reveals that Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, connected more than 950,000 households over the course of its £463 million (US$641 million) Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband rollout program. According to Openreach, this was 150,000 more premises than was originally planned. During the rollout, which began in 2014, engineers laid 16,730km of new cable, including 400km of subsea cable to connect islands, with 5,078 new fiber cabinets offering broadband services at speeds up to 80 Mbbit/s.

  • Swisscom, along with banking software company Finnova, has been chosen by Radicant, a financial services startup, to provide a "digital foundation" for Radicant's planned market entry in 2022. Swisscom will handle the cloud side of things as well standard processes such as payment transactions.

  • In Greece, Intracom Telecom has signed a wireless deal with broadband/pay-TV company Nova. Intracom will supply Nova with various microwave and mmWave technology products to boost Nova's "ultra-broadband" offer to business customers.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
    July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
    July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
    Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
    How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
    5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
    China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
    Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE