"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Telenor explores Thai merger

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/22/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Intracom tests PtMP with 5G service providers; Telia's 5G drives timber project; WhatsApp tweaks privacy policy.

  • Nordic operator Telenor has agreed to explore a potential merger of its Thai subsidiary, Dtac, with True, which is owned by Bangkok-based conglomerate C. P. Group. If it goes ahead, the deal will be a "merger of equals" and one that will seek to raise venture capital funding of up to US$200 million to invest in promising digital startups in Thailand, say the two companies.

  • Greece's Intracom Telecom says it has completed laboratory and field tests of its WiBAS G5 PtMP (point-to-multipoint) system for fixed wireless access with a number of providers in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific using their 24GHz, 26GHz and 28GHz spectrum. According to Intracom, the tests confirmed that the system can deliver "several hundreds" of Mbit/s to subscribers at ranges of more than 5km.

  • Telia is supplying the 5G network for a research project in Sweden that is looking at how 5G can be used to enable hundreds of timber terminals across the country to deploy remote-controlled high-lift loaders as part of a drive for greater automation and increased workplace safety. The loader, near the town of Timrå, was kitted out with connected cameras and sensors, making it possible to control the machine remotely over a 5G network, supplemented by a private network that Telia has built at SCA's terminal. Other organizations involved in the Remote Timber project include Mid Sweden University, SCA, Volvo CE, Biometria and Skogforsk.

    Volvo machinery was kitted out with cameras and sensors and controlled over Telia's 5G network at the Timra terminal. (Source: Telia)
    Volvo machinery was kitted out with cameras and sensors and controlled over Telia's 5G network at the Timrå terminal.
    (Source: Telia)

  • Messaging service WhatsApp is amending its privacy policy in Europe following the €225 million (US$253 million) data protection fine it received at the hands of the Irish data protection watchdog earlier this year, the BBC reports. The company, which, like Facebook, is owned by Meta, insists the changes will not make any material difference to the WhatsApp service but will just "add additional material" around its existing practices.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
    November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
    December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
    December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
    December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
    December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
    December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
    December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
    Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
    Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
    Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
    5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
    SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE