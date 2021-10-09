Sign In Register
Eurobites: Telefónica names former O2 boss Mark Evans as strategy chief

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 9/10/2021
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Dutch unhappy about 3.5GHz delays; Ofcom dives into murky net neutrality waters; Vodafone bulks up in Ukraine.

  • Spain's Telefónica has done some reshuffling and found a new role for Mark Evans, the former boss of its O2 UK subsidiary, who would have found himself jobless after a merger between O2 and Virgin Media put Lutz Schüler, the cable company's CEO, in charge. Evans takes responsibility for a new strategy and development department within Telefónica and will oversee activities including M&A as well as digital innovation, whatever that means. Telefónica has probably spent longer than any European operator talking up "the fourth industrial revolution" and other grand ideas but – like its peers – continues to generate nearly all its revenues from connectivity. Heavily indebted, it has been selling assets, including its towers, as well as automating processes and shedding staff in a bid to reduce costs. Its share price has fallen 60% since early 2017.

  • BTG, a Dutch telecom association, has called on government authorities to free up spectrum in the all-important 3.5GHz band for use with 5G services. In a statement published on its website, BTG complained about the uncertainty that surrounds the award of mid-band spectrum, which has already been released in most large European countries, and warned that delays could lead to network congestion and future problems for mobile phone customers. An auction in the Netherlands appears to have been held up by a legal fight between Dutch authorities and Inmarsat, a satellite operator that relies on 3.5GHz frequencies and is reportedly trying to block any licensing of the spectrum to 5G operators.

  • Ofcom, the UK regulator, has kicked off a consultation into net neutrality, the somewhat vague principle that telecom operators should not offer special treatment to any Internet services but treat them all fairly. The UK has been following European Union (EU) guidelines on net neutrality but left the block at the end of 2020 and has apparently decided that a Brexit-era update may be required. The EU's approach has looked farcical ever since it said operators would be allowed to provide "specialized services," demanding higher performance than a standard Internet connection, and thereby fudged the whole issue. Ofcom said one of its goals was to see whether there is scope to provide "greater clarity and certainty" on that subject. Feedback is likely to include the suggestion it drop the net-neutrality notion altogether.

  • Vodafone Ukraine has reportedly closed a deal to acquire local rival Vega, which appears to own frequency licenses and provide fixed-line services in Ukraine. A report by the Ukraine News Agency said Vodafone's goal was to develop a fixed-line offering in the country. The financial terms of the deal were not reported.

    — Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

