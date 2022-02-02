Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodacom teams up with Amdocs for African Centre of Excellence; MTN sells shares in Nigerian unit; Ericsson offers mentoring in Moroccan students.

Telefónica has joined forces with investment company Pontegadea to acquire a 40% stake in Telxius Telecom's subsea cable infrastructure, which was previously held by another investment firm, KKR. Under the terms of the €215.7 million (US$244.15 million) deal, Telefónica will increase its stake to 70% and Pontegadea will increase its stake to 30%. Telxius has one of the largest cable networks in the world, extending some 94,000km. Through its Tier 1 IP network, Telxius provides direct connectivity to the Internet with a coverage of 93 points of presence and 27 landing stations in 23 countries.

South Africa's Vodacom has teamed up with US software company Amdocs to create an African Centre of Excellence intended to enable Vodacom to more easily deliver new products and services to its customers in Tanzania, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the use of a standardized IT architecture.

MTN has raised R4.3 billion ($281 million) through the sale of 575 million shares in its Nigerian unit to Nigerian investors. The share offer was 1.2 times oversubscribed with a total of 802 million shares subscribed for by more than 126,000 investors, including retail and institutional investors.

Ericsson has agreed to provide on-the-job mentoring and training in information technology skills to students at a number of Moroccan universities as part of its #AfricaInMotion campaign, which aims to help the continent become more digitally inclusive. The training program offered includes online courses on 5G networks, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, amongst other subjects.

A1 Telekom Austria Group is launching its A1 Net Protect cybersecurity product at its North Macedonian unit. A1 Net Protect is based on software created by Whalebone, a Czech cybersecurity company.