Eurobites: Telecom Italia leads the 5G pack, says Opensignal

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: DAZN reportedly bidding for BT Sport; European Commission on collision course with Apple over phone chargers; don't buy Chinese phones, says Lithuanian government.

Telecom Italia (TIM) has landed the top European spot for download speed in Opensignal's latest overview of the global 5G market, notching up an average of 296.5 Mbit/s. However, this fell some way short of the overall leader, Taiwan's FarEasTone, which hit 447.8 Mbit/s. Other top performers in the EMEA region included Saudi Arabia's Zain (311.5 Mbit/s) and STC (252.3 Mbit/s), Ooredoo in Kuwait (288.3 Mbit/s), Orange in France (267.3 Mbit/s), Vodafone in Spain (246.5 Mbit/s) and Switzerland's Sunrise (217.4 Mbit/s). The global average was 175.3 Mbit/s.

Word that sports streaming service DAZN had put in a bid for BT Sport prompted shares in the UK incumbent operator to climb by 2.7% on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning. As the Evening Standard reports, citing the Financial Times, the talks have reached the "advanced" stage and a deal looks likely "within weeks." DAZN has made its name largely through its boxing and NFL coverage, but if it bagged BT Sport it would get access to a sizable slice of English Premier League soccer rights and increase its UK profile massively. Since Philip Jansen took over from Gavin Patterson as CEO in early 2019, BT has fallen out of love with TV soccer, not least because of all the massive cost and uncertainty that always surrounds rights deals. (See BT Sport sale would aid fiber rather than football focus.)

Away from the glamour and hyperbole of televised sport, BT is now offering Cisco's ThousandEyes analytics – or "experience monitoring," if you prefer – product as a managed service to multinationals. The system is intended to help corporate IT teams monitor application performance, identifying faults before people start complaining about them. Customers can choose from three service levels, from fully BT-managed and controlled to "you're on your own, mate" in-house operation by their own IT team.

The European Commission is about to get into a fight with Apple over mobile phone chargers, according to a Telegraph report. The problem is that the Commission, to cut down on waste and generally tidy things up, wants all phones sold in the European Union to share a common charger – the USB-C type – but Apple, being Apple, wants its users to use its own Lightning connector. As the Telegraph reports, the Commission will launch its legislation this week: Let battle commence.

A1 Austria has done a deal with Vivendi-owned Canal+, which will see Canal+ enter the Austrian market in partnership with A1now TV. Canal+ is one of the world's largest TV platforms, with more than 22 million subscribers, 14 million of which are in Europe.

Huawei and others look like being frozen out of the Baltic state of Lithuania after the defense ministry there recommended that its populace refrain from buying Chinese mobile phones and throw away the ones they already own, according to a Reuters report (paywall may apply). A government report apparently found that the devices had "built-in censorship capabilities."

You mess with the names of cultural venues at your peril. Mobile operator Three thought it had pulled off a marketing stroke of genius with its rebranding of Dublin's historic Olympia theater to "3Olympia," but, as the Guardian reports, the move has prompted allegations of "cultural vandalism" and widespread derision. A petition against the new name has been organized by the family of the theater's late owner, Gerry Sinnott.