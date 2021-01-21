Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Tele2 upgrades to 'real 5G'

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/21/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Virgin/O2 merger under scrutiny; Beeline extends 4G coverage in Moscow; UK telcos' COVID-19 assistance measured.

  • After successfully bagging spectrum in this week's delayed Swedish spectrum auction, Tele2 is upgrading its 5G services in 30 Swedish locations to what it calls "real 5G," offering downlink speeds of more than 1 Gbit/s. Those with Tele2 subscriptions of 25GB, 50GB or Unlimited, or Tele2 Business subscriptions, and a 5G compatible phone from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Sony or Huawei, can use Tele2's 5G network at no extra cost. Tele2 acquired its new spectrum via its Net4Mobility join venture with Telenor. (See Sweden's 5G auction back on.)

  • Tele2 is also launching a new "sustainability strategy," which will focus on four key areas: the environmental impact of its supply chain; diversity in the workplace; the development of products and services that increase efficiency; and the implementation of technical offerings that help protect children online.

  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has published an "Issues statement" setting out the scope of its inquiry into the proposed merger of Virgin Media, which is part of the Liberty Global empire, and Telefónica's O2. The crux of the matter, as you would expect from a competition authority, is whether the merger "may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition (SLC) within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services." The CMA will focus particularly on the "vertical relationships" in play – in other words, O2's supply of wholesale mobile services to MVNOs and Virgin's supply of wholesale leased lines to mobile network operators to enable these operators to connect key parts of their network. (See Eurobites: Virgin Media, O2 merger faces in-depth review.)

  • Beeline, the domestic arm of Russian operator VEON, has expanded its 4G coverage in Moscow and increased mobile Internet speeds by up to 30% by redistributing the 2100MHz frequency range from 3G to 4G and expanding the frequency used in the 4G network from 30MHz to 45MHz. The project involved the installation of more than 2,300 new LTE-2100 basestations and 800 new 3G basestations in Moscow.

  • Researchers at Assembly have estimated that UK telcos have in effect offered £940 million (US$1.3 billion) of support to the British population in terms of additional allowances of texts, calls and data, free access to healthcare information, and more recently zero-rated access to education resources. However, the researchers not that the UK telcos are by no means alone in this: They have tracked initiatives from 40 operators in nearly 20 other countries and found them to be broadly similar to the UK telcos' efforts.

  • Ahead of its full-year results, which are due be announced on January 29, Telia has announced that its operational cash flow exceeded the outlook given in its third-quarter earnings report, reaching 12.1 billion Swedish kronor ($1.4 billion) for the year, comfortably above the predicted "reaching the upper end of SEK9.5-10.5 billion." Telia also says in its statement that it "generated an adjusted fourth quarter EBITDA broadly in line with the stated outlook in the third quarter report (around SEK 30.5 billion for the full year)."

  • Purebroadband, an Internet service provider based in the northern English county of Yorkshire, has bought space on CityFibre's network to deliver "ultrafast" broadband services to the denizens of Rotherham, Barnsley, Bradford, Sheffield, Halifax, Batley, Dewsbury, Leeds and Huddersfield.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
    March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
    January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
    January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
    January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
    February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
    February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
    February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
    February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
    February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
    February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
    February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
    Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
    5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
    China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
    CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE