"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Tele2 ready to roll 5G in Latvia

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 12/17/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ofcom bans locked handsets; Hyperoptic takes part in smart-home pilot; Telesign goes public.

  • Tele2 says it now has everything in place to begin a nationwide rollout of 5G and upgrade of 4G in Latvia following its bagging of 2x10MHz in the first part of the country's 700MHz spectrum auction. The operator had previously partnered with Bite to look into the possibility of a shared mobile network and spectrum arrangement in Latvia and Lithuania, but as the partnership was only partially approved by the regulatory authorities, the two companies have decided to end the agreement.

  • From today UK mobile phone companies are banned from selling locked handsets, under new rules laid down by communications regulator Ofcom. The regulator's own research found that more than a third of people who decided against switching networks said having to get a handset unlocked put them off making the move, while almost half of customers who try to unlock their phones run into problems such as long delays or loss of service. The new rules also limit phone and broadband contracts to a maximum of two years.

  • Hyperoptic is taking part in an interesting-sounding pilot scheme, which sees the UK altnet providing a second, low-bandwidth connection to each home on a new social housing development in Wales specifically to support smart-home equipment. By running the applications on a separate line – which cannot be accessed by the tenant – the smart-home service can be managed completely separately by the housing or smart-home technology provider.

  • European Union antitrust authorities are poised to give the green light to Facebook's proposed takeover of Kustomer, the awkwardly named vendor of CRM (customer relationship manager) software, according to anonymous sources cited by Reuters. A final, official decision on the deal is due by January 28.

  • TeleSign, the digital identity specialist that is a subsidiary of Belgium's Proximus, is going public via a merger with North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC), a "special-purpose acquisition company" (or blank-check firm, if you prefer). The deal, which is worth $1.3 billion, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
    January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
    China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
    Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
    Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
    Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE