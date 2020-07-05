Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: TDC in need of TLC after Nuuday dents Q1

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/7/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: COVID-19 clobbers Nexans' earnings; 5G wipes the floor with Wi-Fi, says Opensignal; ADVA gets in sync.

  • Denmark's TDC is blaming its Nuuday unit for a 2% year-on-year decline in first-quarter EBITDA, with TV business at Nuuday recording a net decline of 61,000 customers compared to the previous quarter, residential mobile customers slipping by 35,000 and residential broadband customers by 31,000. "In terms of business, Nuuday has not delivered on expectations, and we cannot be satisfied with that," said CEO Henrik Clausen, in a statement. In response to the falling numbers, Nuuday has introduced a flatter organizational structure. Like many other operators recently reporting their earnings, TDC said that the COVID-19 pandemic had had a limited impact on its results to date but acknowledged the outbreak "increases uncertainty about future business development."

  • Nexans, the French manufacturer of fiber-optic cables, saw first-quarter revenues in its Telecom & Data division fall by 10% year on year to €114 million (US$123 million). Breaking things down further, telecom infrastructure sales were down by 19.1% in the first quarter as the COVID-19 outbreak took its toll on fiber rollouts in Europe, says Nexans, while subsea activity declined 3.2%. The company says it was quick to react to the emerging pandemic, setting a "premium" of €750 ($809) a month for frontline workers in some European plants and slashing the pay of top executives by 15-30%.

  • New research from Opensignal has found that 5G is faster than Wi-Fi in seven out of eight "leading 5G countries," the UK and Spain among them. According to Opensignal's figures, the average 5G download in speed in the UK clocked in at 138.1 Mbit/s, compared to 34.1 Mbit/s for Wi-Fi, while in Spain the equivalent figures were 146.8 Mbit/s and 47 Mbit/s respectively. The US was the only country in the selection to buck the trend: It's comparatively slow average 5G speed (52.3 Mbit/s) trailed its average Wi-Fi speed (59.8 Mbit/s).

    Source: Opensignal
    Source: Opensignal

  • Germany's ADVA has launched a new software upgrade and introduced additional hardware intended to help mobile network operators meet 5G synchronization requirements while supporting all existing mobile technologies. Specifically, ADVA's OSA 5420 edge device has been enhanced, while upgraded software and new expansion cards have been added to ADVA's core synchronization offerings, the OSA 5430 and 5440.

  • Today's the day when the trial of UK coronavirus contact-tracing app begins in earnest on the sleepy southern English outpost that is the Isle of Wight. The app, it transpires, has been developed for the UK's National Health Service by VMware Pivotal Labs, which is owned by US tech giant Dell. Nice to keep it local, eh lads? (See Eurobites: UK's NHS goes its own way on COVID-19 app.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
    May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
    May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE