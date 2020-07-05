Eurobites: TDC in need of TLC after Nuuday dents Q1

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: COVID-19 clobbers Nexans' earnings; 5G wipes the floor with Wi-Fi, says Opensignal; ADVA gets in sync.

Denmark's TDC is blaming its Nuuday unit for a 2% year-on-year decline in first-quarter EBITDA, with TV business at Nuuday recording a net decline of 61,000 customers compared to the previous quarter, residential mobile customers slipping by 35,000 and residential broadband customers by 31,000. "In terms of business, Nuuday has not delivered on expectations, and we cannot be satisfied with that," said CEO Henrik Clausen, in a statement. In response to the falling numbers, Nuuday has introduced a flatter organizational structure. Like many other operators recently reporting their earnings, TDC said that the COVID-19 pandemic had had a limited impact on its results to date but acknowledged the outbreak "increases uncertainty about future business development."

Nexans, the French manufacturer of fiber-optic cables, saw first-quarter revenues in its Telecom & Data division fall by 10% year on year to €114 million (US$123 million). Breaking things down further, telecom infrastructure sales were down by 19.1% in the first quarter as the COVID-19 outbreak took its toll on fiber rollouts in Europe, says Nexans, while subsea activity declined 3.2%. The company says it was quick to react to the emerging pandemic, setting a "premium" of €750 ($809) a month for frontline workers in some European plants and slashing the pay of top executives by 15-30%.

New research from Opensignal has found that 5G is faster than Wi-Fi in seven out of eight "leading 5G countries," the UK and Spain among them. According to Opensignal's figures, the average 5G download in speed in the UK clocked in at 138.1 Mbit/s, compared to 34.1 Mbit/s for Wi-Fi, while in Spain the equivalent figures were 146.8 Mbit/s and 47 Mbit/s respectively. The US was the only country in the selection to buck the trend: It's comparatively slow average 5G speed (52.3 Mbit/s) trailed its average Wi-Fi speed (59.8 Mbit/s). Source: Opensignal

Germany's ADVA has launched a new software upgrade and introduced additional hardware intended to help mobile network operators meet 5G synchronization requirements while supporting all existing mobile technologies. Specifically, ADVA's OSA 5420 edge device has been enhanced, while upgraded software and new expansion cards have been added to ADVA's core synchronization offerings, the OSA 5430 and 5440.